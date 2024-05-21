Ryan Moore betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Ryan Moore of the United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Ryan Moore enters play in Fort Worth, TX, looking for better results May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Myrtle Beach Classic.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In his last two appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Moore has an average finish of 67th, and an average score of 8-over.
- Moore missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2020.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Moore's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/11/2020
|MC
|66-74
|E
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
- Off the tee, Ryan Moore has averaged 289.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Moore is averaging -1.746 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore is averaging 2.258 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 this season (83rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (285.9 yards) ranks 172nd, while his 70.4% driving accuracy average ranks 15th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 13th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.627. Additionally, he ranks 51st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.53%.
- On the greens, Moore's -0.749 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 179th on TOUR this season, and his 29.41 putts-per-round average ranks 155th. He has broken par 19.79% of the time (180th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|172
|285.9
|289.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|51
|67.53%
|65.63%
|Putts Per Round
|155
|29.41
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|180
|19.79%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|14.41%
|12.15%
Moore's best finishes
- Moore has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Currently, Moore has 148 points, ranking him 134th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436. He finished fifth in that event.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.014. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.305 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.943 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.086
|0.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.627
|2.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.153
|0.854
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|179
|-0.749
|-1.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.117
|2.258
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|69-74-71-67
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|14
|64-70-70-68
|-16
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|70-67-72-73
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|70-66-65-67
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-64-67-69
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|70-67-62-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-76-74
|+4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-67-73-74
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|65-79
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|72-69-67-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-71-66-69
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-71-73-73
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.