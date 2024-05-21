PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Ryan Moore betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Ryan Moore of the United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    Ryan Moore enters play in Fort Worth, TX, looking for better results May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In his last two appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Moore has an average finish of 67th, and an average score of 8-over.
    • Moore missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2020.
    • Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Moore's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/11/2020MC66-74E

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
    • Off the tee, Ryan Moore has averaged 289.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore is averaging -1.746 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore is averaging 2.258 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.086 this season (83rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (285.9 yards) ranks 172nd, while his 70.4% driving accuracy average ranks 15th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 13th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.627. Additionally, he ranks 51st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.53%.
    • On the greens, Moore's -0.749 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 179th on TOUR this season, and his 29.41 putts-per-round average ranks 155th. He has broken par 19.79% of the time (180th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance172285.9289.2
    Greens in Regulation %5167.53%65.63%
    Putts Per Round15529.4129.0
    Par Breakers18019.79%18.75%
    Bogey Avoidance7614.41%12.15%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Moore has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Currently, Moore has 148 points, ranking him 134th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.014. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.305 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.943 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0860.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.6272.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green610.1530.854
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting179-0.749-1.746
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.1172.258

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2569-74-71-67-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6467-70-72-72-74
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1464-70-70-68-1631
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-66E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4570-67-72-73-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1370-66-65-67-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3868-69-69-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-64-67-69-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic870-67-62-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-76-74+4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6069-67-73-74-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC65-79+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-69-73-72-414
    March 21-24Valspar Championship572-69-67-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-71-66-69-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-71-73-73-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-73-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

