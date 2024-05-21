Ryan Moore betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.436. He finished fifth in that event.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.014. He finished fifth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.305 (he missed the cut in that event).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.943 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.