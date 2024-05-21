Ryan Fox betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Fox has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Fox has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Ryan Fox has averaged 309.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Fox is averaging 0.800 Strokes Gained: Putting.