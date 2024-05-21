Ryan Fox betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Ryan Fox of New Zealand looks on from the second tee during the first round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox hits the links in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge May 23-26 coming off a 75th-place finish in the PGA Championship in his most recent tournament.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Fox has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 1-under and finishing 21st.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Fox's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|21
|67-71-69-72
|-1
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Fox has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Fox has averaged 309.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Fox is averaging 0.800 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fox has an average of -0.100 in his past five tournaments.
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.125 this season, which ranks 122nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.3 yards) ranks 27th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fox sports a -0.046 average that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox's 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 63rd this season, while he averages 29.08 putts per round (125th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|307.3
|309.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|133
|63.89%
|60.42%
|Putts Per Round
|125
|29.08
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|143
|22.99%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|106
|15.28%
|13.89%
Fox's best finishes
- Although Fox hasn't won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured two top-five finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Fox, who has 190 points, currently sits 117th in the FedExCup standings.
Fox's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fox produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking fifth in the field at 3.278. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.092.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.812. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.959), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.125
|0.814
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.046
|-0.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.252
|-0.730
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.174
|0.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.249
|-0.100
Fox's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-71-69-72
|-1
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|77-70-73-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-74-69-74
|+5
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|69-67-67-70
|-7
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|78-67-69-74
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|66-68-75-69
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-68-74-65
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-70-73-71
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|69-74-77-75
|+7
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|70-66-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|75
|72-68-72-74
|+1
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
