Rory Sabbatini betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Rory Sabbatini seeks better results in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge having failed to make the cut at Colonial Country Club in 2023.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Sabbatini's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 3-under, over his last seven appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Sabbatini missed the cut (with a score of 8-over) in his most recent go-round at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Sabbatini's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|5/26/2022
|52
|71-69-71-73
|+4
|5/27/2021
|67
|69-68-73-75
|+5
|6/11/2020
|14
|68-68-69-65
|-10
|5/23/2019
|6
|68-66-73-67
|-6
|5/24/2018
|20
|66-71-71-66
|-6
Sabbatini's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Sabbatini has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Sabbatini has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished with a score of 2-under in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Rory Sabbatini has averaged 289.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Sabbatini has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Sabbatini is averaging -3.904 Strokes Gained: Total.
Sabbatini's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|283.3
|289.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.17%
|52.31%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.65
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.28%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.32%
|20.83%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Sabbatini's best finishes
- Sabbatini, who played 14 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- With 55 points last season, Sabbatini finished 215th in the FedExCup standings.
Sabbatini's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.880
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.904
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Sabbatini's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sabbatini as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
