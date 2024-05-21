Rory Sabbatini betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Over his last five appearances, Sabbatini has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Sabbatini has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He finished with a score of 2-under in his only recent appearance.

Off the tee, Rory Sabbatini has averaged 289.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Sabbatini has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.