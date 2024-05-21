Robby Shelton betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Robby Shelton looks to improve upon his 29th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club May 23-26.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Shelton's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 1-over, over his last three appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- In Shelton's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he finished 29th after posting a score of even-par.
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Shelton's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|29
|66-67-76-71
|E
|5/27/2021
|59
|70-71-67-74
|+2
|6/11/2020
|MC
|69-76
|+5
Shelton's recent performances
- In his last five events, Shelton has an average finish of 31st.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Shelton has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Robby Shelton has averaged 290.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Shelton has an average of -0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Shelton has an average of 0.181 in his past five tournaments.
Shelton's advanced stats and rankings
- Shelton has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.595, which ranks 175th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.3 yards) ranks 156th, and his 58.7% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton sports a -0.001 mark (97th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Shelton has delivered a -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR, while he ranks 38th with a putts-per-round average of 28.36. He has broken par 26.23% of the time (69th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|289.3
|290.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|143
|63.12%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.36
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|69
|26.23%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|142
|16.51%
|17.36%
Shelton's best finishes
- Shelton, who has participated in 13 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- As of now, Shelton has compiled 101 points, which ranks him 152nd in the FedExCup standings.
Shelton's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of 0.081.
- Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.372. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton delivered his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking eighth in the field at 4.252. In that event, he finished 33rd.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Shelton delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.906, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 26th in the field.
- Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 26th in the field.
Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-0.595
|-1.940
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|-0.001
|0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.407
|2.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.054
|-0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.243
|0.181
Shelton's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|66-67-76-71
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|68-72-71-71
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-68-68-74
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|70-66-70-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|69-67-72-66
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-74-63
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-70-73
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|69-70-69-73
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|67-69-71-76
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-72
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-68-72
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|71-70-76-68
|-3
|21
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|72-67-67-68
|-10
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
