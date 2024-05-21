Robby Shelton betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

In his last five events, Shelton has an average finish of 31st.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Shelton has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Robby Shelton has averaged 290.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Shelton has an average of -0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.