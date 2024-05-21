PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Robby Shelton betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Robby Shelton looks to improve upon his 29th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club May 23-26.

    Latest odds for Shelton at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Shelton's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 1-over, over his last three appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • In Shelton's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he finished 29th after posting a score of even-par.
    • Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Shelton's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20232966-67-76-71E
    5/27/20215970-71-67-74+2
    6/11/2020MC69-76+5

    Shelton's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Shelton has an average finish of 31st.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Shelton has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Robby Shelton has averaged 290.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Shelton has an average of -0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Shelton has an average of 0.181 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Shelton .

    Shelton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shelton has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.595, which ranks 175th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.3 yards) ranks 156th, and his 58.7% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton sports a -0.001 mark (97th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Shelton has delivered a -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR, while he ranks 38th with a putts-per-round average of 28.36. He has broken par 26.23% of the time (69th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance156289.3290.5
    Greens in Regulation %14363.12%58.33%
    Putts Per Round3828.3627.5
    Par Breakers6926.23%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance14216.51%17.36%

    Shelton's best finishes

    • Shelton, who has participated in 13 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • As of now, Shelton has compiled 101 points, which ranks him 152nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Shelton's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 42nd in the field with a mark of 0.081.
    • Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.372. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton delivered his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking eighth in the field at 4.252. In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Shelton delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.906, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 26th in the field.
    • Shelton posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 26th in the field.

    Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee175-0.595-1.940
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green97-0.0010.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140.4072.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.054-0.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.2430.181

    Shelton's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2966-67-76-71E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-75+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7068-72-71-71-63
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-66-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-68-68-74-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP465-72-71-65-7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5970-66-70-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5769-67-72-66-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-74-63-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-70-73-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6069-70-69-73-35
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6067-69-71-76-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-72+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-68-72-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-76+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3371-70-76-68-321
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2672-67-67-68-1019

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

