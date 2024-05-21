PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Rickie Fowler betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Rickie Fowler will play May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. In his most recent tournament he finished 63rd in the PGA Championship, shooting 1-over at Valhalla Golf Club.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Fowler's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 2-under, over his last five appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he finished sixth after posting a score of 5-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Fowler's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023668-71-69-67-5
    5/26/20225769-70-71-75+5
    6/11/2020MC73-69+2
    5/23/2019MC74-69+3
    5/24/20181467-69-69-68-7

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Fowler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 1-over.
    • Rickie Fowler has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -0.905 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -0.619 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.449 this season, which ranks 163rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranks 101st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler owns a -0.264 average that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 63.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler's -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 134th this season, while he averages 28.60 putts per round (67th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance101297.2300.9
    Greens in Regulation %14563.05%60.49%
    Putts Per Round6728.6028.4
    Par Breakers16821.19%16.36%
    Bogey Avoidance10515.25%15.12%

    Fowler's best finishes

    • Fowler, who has played 13 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 76.9%.
    • With 238 points, Fowler currently sits 103rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 0.827 mark, which ranked him 31st in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
    • Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he put up a 2.165 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler put up his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking 10th in the field at 2.473. In that event, he finished 18th.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.621). That ranked 23rd in the field.
    • Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 41st in the field.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.449-0.764
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.264-0.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.1841.640
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.205-0.905
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.733-0.619

    Fowler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge668-71-69-67-592
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday972-68-74-72-278
    June 15-18U.S. Open562-68-70-75-5110
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1370-65-60-69-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic167-65-64-68-38500
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4267-67-69-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship2372-73-67-72E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-74-67-68-121
    August 17-20BMW Championship2566-69-73-69-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1668-73-68-66-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6471-73-67-76+7--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1774-70-73-69-2--
    January 4-7The Sentry5670-67-75-70-1010
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-68-76-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4767-71-73-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-75+6--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3570-69-71-71-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-67-67-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3675-72-71-72+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6874-69-76-71+26
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3076-74-71-72+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-71-67-67-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-75-73-71+617
    May 16-19PGA Championship6372-69-69-71+17

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

