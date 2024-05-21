Rickie Fowler betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Rickie Fowler will play May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. In his most recent tournament he finished 63rd in the PGA Championship, shooting 1-over at Valhalla Golf Club.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Fowler's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 2-under, over his last five appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he finished sixth after posting a score of 5-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Fowler's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|6
|68-71-69-67
|-5
|5/26/2022
|57
|69-70-71-75
|+5
|6/11/2020
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|5/23/2019
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|5/24/2018
|14
|67-69-69-68
|-7
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Fowler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 1-over.
- Rickie Fowler has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -0.905 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -0.619 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.449 this season, which ranks 163rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranks 101st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler owns a -0.264 average that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 63.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler's -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 134th this season, while he averages 28.60 putts per round (67th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|101
|297.2
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|145
|63.05%
|60.49%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.60
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|168
|21.19%
|16.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|105
|15.25%
|15.12%
Fowler's best finishes
- Fowler, who has played 13 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 76.9%.
- With 238 points, Fowler currently sits 103rd in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 0.827 mark, which ranked him 31st in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
- Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he put up a 2.165 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler put up his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking 10th in the field at 2.473. In that event, he finished 18th.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fowler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.621). That ranked 23rd in the field.
- Fowler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 41st in the field.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.449
|-0.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.264
|-0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.184
|1.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.205
|-0.905
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.733
|-0.619
Fowler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|68-71-69-67
|-5
|92
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|72-68-74-72
|-2
|78
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|62-68-70-75
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|70-65-60-69
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|67-65-64-68
|-38
|500
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|67-67-69-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|72-73-67-72
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|21
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|66-69-73-69
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|16
|68-73-68-66
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|71-73-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-70-73-69
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|56
|70-67-75-70
|-10
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-76
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|67-71-73
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-67-67-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|75-72-71-72
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|74-69-76-71
|+2
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|76-74-71-72
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-75-73-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|72-69-69-71
|+1
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.