Rafael Campos betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Over his last five appearances, Campos has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Campos has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five events.

Off the tee, Rafael Campos has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Campos is averaging -0.187 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.