Rafael Campos betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Rafael Campos looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club when he tees off in Fort Worth, TX, for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge .
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In the past five years, this is Campos' first time playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Campos' recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Campos has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Campos has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Rafael Campos has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Campos is averaging -0.187 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos is averaging -2.145 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.301 this season (41st on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.5 yards) ranks 45th, while his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranks 100th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos has a -0.007 average that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 16th with a 70.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos' -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 128th on TOUR this season, and his 29.57 putts-per-round average ranks 167th. He has broken par 23.81% of the time (128th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|303.5
|301.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|70.04%
|68.65%
|Putts Per Round
|167
|29.57
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|128
|23.81%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|15.67%
|15.08%
Campos' best finishes
- Campos hasn't won any of the 10 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- As of now, Campos has accumulated 188 points, which ranks him 118th in the FedExCup standings.
Campos' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Campos put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking eighth in the field at 3.378. In that tournament, he finished 38th.
- Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.200 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos produced his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 2.568.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.612, which ranked 16th in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
- Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked ninth in the field.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.301
|-0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.007
|-1.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|138
|-0.186
|-0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.144
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.036
|-2.145
Campos' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|41
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|68-68-70-69
|-13
|30
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-67-69-63
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.