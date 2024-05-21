Pierceson Coody betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Coody has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Coody has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Pierceson Coody has averaged 311.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting.