Pierceson Coody betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Pierceson Coody reacts to a putt on the 10th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Pierceson Coody will compete in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 23-26 after a 54th-place finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Coody has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Coody's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|71-72
|+3
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Coody has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Pierceson Coody has averaged 311.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Coody is averaging -1.597 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.247 (145th) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.5 yards ranks 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody sports a -0.591 average that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 67.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody has registered a 0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 45th on TOUR, while he ranks 146th with a putts-per-round average of 29.30. He has broken par 25.37% of the time (94th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|16
|308.5
|311.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|58
|67.22%
|67.28%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.30
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|94
|25.37%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|134
|16.11%
|14.51%
Coody's best finishes
- Coody, who has played 13 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut five times.
- As of now, Coody has compiled 51 points, which ranks him 181st in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.690 (he finished 54th in that tournament).
- Coody put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 27th in the field at 2.138. In that event, he finished 57th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.117 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.609), which ranked 10th in the field.
- Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 57th in the field.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.247
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.591
|-0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|172
|-0.510
|-1.759
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.272
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-1.076
|-1.597
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-67
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|69-71-69-71
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|74
|71-71-77-73
|+4
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-67-72-70
|-12
|28
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
