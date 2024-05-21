PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Malnati betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    After he finished 29th in this tournament in 2023, Peter Malnati has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, TX, May 23-26.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Over his last four trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Malnati has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 35th.
    • Malnati last played at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, finishing 29th with a score of even-par.
    • When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Malnati's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20232969-67-72-72E
    5/26/2022MC72-71+3
    5/27/2021MC74-70+4
    5/23/20194074-67-72-69+2

    Malnati's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Malnati has an average finish of 50th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Malnati has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-over over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 294.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging 1.159 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Malnati has an average of -2.823 in his past five tournaments.
    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.492, which ranks 166th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.5 yards) ranks 126th, and his 53.9% driving accuracy average ranks 162nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati ranks 105th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.054, while he ranks 164th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.01%.
    • On the greens, Malnati's 0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks ninth this season, while he averages 28.32 putts per round (32nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126293.5294.6
    Greens in Regulation %16462.01%56.25%
    Putts Per Round3228.3228.5
    Par Breakers7525.83%15.97%
    Bogey Avoidance14916.82%18.06%

    Malnati's best finishes

    • Malnati has participated in 14 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • Malnati, who has 741 points, currently ranks 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.577. In that event, he finished first.
    • Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.834.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.359), which ranked third in the field.
    • Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.492-1.704
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.054-1.876
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green112-0.054-0.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.6151.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1050.017-2.823

    Malnati's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-72-72E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-84+18--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4370-69-73-72-411
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic969-66-67-68-1870
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5267-72-70-71-84
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-75+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-68-66-71-12--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5166-71-70-74-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5973-66-67-70-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-66-64-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-68-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-68-69-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-73-66-81+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship166-71-68-67-12500
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-67-69-316
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC82-72+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-67-71-70-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6673-72-80-73+147
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

