Peter Malnati betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
After he finished 29th in this tournament in 2023, Peter Malnati has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, TX, May 23-26.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Over his last four trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Malnati has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 35th.
- Malnati last played at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, finishing 29th with a score of even-par.
- When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Malnati's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|29
|69-67-72-72
|E
|5/26/2022
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|5/27/2021
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|5/23/2019
|40
|74-67-72-69
|+2
Malnati's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Malnati has an average finish of 50th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Malnati has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 3-over over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 294.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging 1.159 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Malnati has an average of -2.823 in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.492, which ranks 166th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.5 yards) ranks 126th, and his 53.9% driving accuracy average ranks 162nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Malnati ranks 105th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.054, while he ranks 164th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.01%.
- On the greens, Malnati's 0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks ninth this season, while he averages 28.32 putts per round (32nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|293.5
|294.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|62.01%
|56.25%
|Putts Per Round
|32
|28.32
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|75
|25.83%
|15.97%
|Bogey Avoidance
|149
|16.82%
|18.06%
Malnati's best finishes
- Malnati has participated in 14 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Malnati, who has 741 points, currently ranks 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.577. In that event, he finished first.
- Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.834.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.359), which ranked third in the field.
- Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.492
|-1.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.054
|-1.876
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.054
|-0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.615
|1.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|0.017
|-2.823
Malnati's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-72-72
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-84
|+18
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|11
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|69-66-67-68
|-18
|70
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|67-72-70-71
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-68-66-71
|-12
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|66-71-70-74
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|73-66-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-66-64-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-68-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-66-81
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|500
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-72
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|66
|73-72-80-73
|+14
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.