Peter Malnati betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.577. In that event, he finished first.

Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.915.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 1.834.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.359), which ranked third in the field.