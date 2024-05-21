Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Patrick Rodgers shot 5-over and finished 57th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Colonial Country Club May 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In his last six appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Rodgers has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 1-under.
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he finished 57th after posting a score of 5-over.
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Rodgers' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|57
|72-67-70-76
|+5
|5/26/2022
|35
|71-70-74-66
|+1
|5/27/2021
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|6/11/2020
|14
|67-68-70-65
|-10
|5/24/2018
|MC
|71-73
|+4
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Rodgers has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
- Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 306.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Rodgers is averaging -0.888 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.242 ranks 56th on TOUR this season, and his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 149th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers sports a -0.236 average that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 68.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers' -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 117th this season, while he averages 29.32 putts per round (147th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|37
|305.5
|306.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|30
|68.69%
|61.48%
|Putts Per Round
|147
|29.32
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|162
|21.72%
|18.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|27
|12.63%
|12.59%
Rodgers' best finishes
- Rodgers has participated in 14 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Currently, Rodgers ranks 48th in the FedExCup standings with 693 points.
Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268.
- Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Sentry, ranking 10th in the field at 3.151. In that event, he finished 14th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 4.508 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.813, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked sixth in the field.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.242
|0.837
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.236
|-1.814
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.149
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.069
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.085
|-0.888
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|72-67-70-76
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|70-70-72-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-69-71-72
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-72-66-70
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-73-70-68
|+2
|72
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-65-70-66
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
