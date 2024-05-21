PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Patrick Rodgers shot 5-over and finished 57th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Colonial Country Club May 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In his last six appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Rodgers has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 1-under.
    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he finished 57th after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Rodgers' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20235772-67-70-76+5
    5/26/20223571-70-74-66+1
    5/27/2021MC72-71+3
    6/11/20201467-68-70-65-10
    5/24/2018MC71-73+4

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Rodgers has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 306.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Rodgers is averaging -0.888 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Rodgers .

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.242 ranks 56th on TOUR this season, and his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 149th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers sports a -0.236 average that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 68.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers' -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 117th this season, while he averages 29.32 putts per round (147th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance37305.5306.0
    Greens in Regulation %3068.69%61.48%
    Putts Per Round14729.3229.2
    Par Breakers16221.72%18.15%
    Bogey Avoidance2712.63%12.59%

    Rodgers' best finishes

    • Rodgers has participated in 14 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Currently, Rodgers ranks 48th in the FedExCup standings with 693 points.

    Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268.
    • Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Sentry, ranking 10th in the field at 3.151. In that event, he finished 14th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 4.508 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.813, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.2420.837
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.236-1.814
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green630.1490.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.069-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Total980.085-0.888

    Rodgers' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5772-67-70-76+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3070-70-72-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open3271-69-71-72+324
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 27-303M Open3769-67-69-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-72-66-70-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-73-70-68+272
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenW/D73+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-65-70-66-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-66-68-66-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-64-73-69-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7976-74-71+55
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta666-70-68-67-1395
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7467-74-73-70+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D78+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-66-68-70-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-70-74-72+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-76-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.