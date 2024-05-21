Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.268.

Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Sentry, ranking 10th in the field at 3.151. In that event, he finished 14th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers' best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 4.508 mark ranked third in the field.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.813, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.