Parker Coody betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.865. He finished 25th in that tournament.

Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.497.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.740. He finished 24th in that tournament.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Coody delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.986, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished 36th in that event).