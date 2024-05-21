Parker Coody betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Parker Coody hits a tee shot on the ninth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
In his last tournament at the Myrtle Beach Classic, Parker Coody carded a 36th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge aiming for better results.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Coody is competing at the Charles Schwab Challenge for the first time in the past five years.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Coody has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
- Parker Coody has averaged 301.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 1.420 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 0.090 Strokes Gained: Total.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.112 this season (117th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.7 yards) ranks 59th, while his 53.1% driving accuracy average ranks 169th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody has a 0.491 average that ranks 22nd on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 66.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody's -0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 109th this season, while he averages 28.74 putts per round (87th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|301.7
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|87
|66.08%
|63.19%
|Putts Per Round
|87
|28.74
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|113
|24.42%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|14.77%
|12.85%
Coody's best finishes
- Coody has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Currently, Coody has 147 points, placing him 135th in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.865. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.497.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.740. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Coody delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.986, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 24th in the field (he finished 36th in that event).
- Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.112
|-1.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.491
|0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.119
|-0.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.050
|1.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.210
|0.090
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|68-70-68-73
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-69
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-67-71-73
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|72-68-67-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|69-66-70-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|69-73-74-72
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-72-69-76
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-67-69
|-16
|55
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|68-71-65-72
|-8
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.