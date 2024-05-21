Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 3.568 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 75th in that tournament.

Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 4.185. He finished 75th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.224.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Hojgaard delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.692 (his best mark this season), which ranked 28th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.