Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Nicolai Hojgaard will appear May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. In his most recent tournament he took 68th in the PGA Championship, shooting 1-under at Valhalla Golf Club.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Hojgaard is competing at the Charles Schwab Challenge for the first time in the past five years.
- When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Hojgaard's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Hojgaard has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Hojgaard has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of 2 those three times he's made the cut.
- Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 312.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging -2.937 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hojgaard has an average of -3.323 in his past five tournaments.
Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hojgaard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.349 this season, which ranks 34th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.2 yards) ranks 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hojgaard ranks 60th on TOUR with a mark of 0.253.
- On the greens, Hojgaard's -0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 161st this season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranks 140th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|308.2
|312.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|63.64%
|60.42%
|Putts Per Round
|140
|29.21
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|165
|21.55%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|162
|17.85%
|21.18%
Hojgaard's best finishes
- Hojgaard has not won any of the 11 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut seven times (63.6%).
- Currently, Hojgaard has 477 points, ranking him 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 3.568 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 75th in that tournament.
- Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 4.185. He finished 75th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.224.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Hojgaard delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.692 (his best mark this season), which ranked 28th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.349
|0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.253
|1.653
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.411
|-2.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.451
|-2.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.260
|-3.323
Hojgaard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|67-68-67-71
|-15
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-63-71-67
|-9
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|71-70-69-74
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|68-66-69-67
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-65-73-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|65-77-69-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2
|67-66-73-70
|-12
|300
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|74-65-70
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-71-73-69
|-1
|20
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|68-70-74-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-73-74-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|67-73-74-76
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|68
|70-71-68-73
|-1
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
