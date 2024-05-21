Nico Echavarria betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 04: Nico Echavarria of Colombia hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
At the Myrtle Beach Classic, Nico Echavarria struggled, failing to make the cut at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. He is trying for a better outcome in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 23-26.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In the past five years, this is Echavarria's first time playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Echavarria's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Echavarria has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Echavarria has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 293.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Echavarria has an average of -0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging -2.860 Strokes Gained: Total.
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.059 this season, which ranks 106th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.4 yards) ranks 154th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 146th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.368, while he ranks 28th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.75%.
- On the greens, Echavarria's 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 62nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.65 putts-per-round average ranks 77th. He has broken par 30.83% of the time (third).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|289.4
|293.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|28
|68.75%
|65.08%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.65
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|3
|30.83%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|14.03%
|15.87%
Echavarria's best finishes
- Echavarria has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Currently, Echavarria ranks 89th in the FedExCup standings with 310 points.
Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878. He missed the cut in that event.
- Echavarria produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 15th in the field at 3.195. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.361, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 25th.
- Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.059
|-0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.368
|-1.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|105
|-0.037
|-0.882
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.179
|-0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.286
|-2.860
Echavarria's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|67-72-67-66
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|66-70-72-72
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-66-69
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-67-68-67
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-69-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|30
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|71-64-69-71
|-13
|30
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.