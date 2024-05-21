PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 04: Nico Echavarria of Colombia hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 04: Nico Echavarria of Colombia hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    At the Myrtle Beach Classic, Nico Echavarria struggled, failing to make the cut at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. He is trying for a better outcome in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 23-26.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In the past five years, this is Echavarria's first time playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
    • In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Echavarria has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Echavarria has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 293.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Echavarria has an average of -0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging -2.860 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Echavarria .

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.059 this season, which ranks 106th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.4 yards) ranks 154th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 146th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.368, while he ranks 28th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.75%.
    • On the greens, Echavarria's 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 62nd on TOUR this season, and his 28.65 putts-per-round average ranks 77th. He has broken par 30.83% of the time (third).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance154289.4293.6
    Greens in Regulation %2868.75%65.08%
    Putts Per Round7728.6528.6
    Par Breakers330.83%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance6914.03%15.87%

    Echavarria's best finishes

    • Echavarria has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Currently, Echavarria ranks 89th in the FedExCup standings with 310 points.

    Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Echavarria produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 15th in the field at 3.195. In that tournament, he finished 24th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.361, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 25th.
    • Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.059-0.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.368-1.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green105-0.037-0.882
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.179-0.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.286-2.860

    Echavarria's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-72+6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-75+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3167-72-67-66-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7666-70-72-72-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-66-69-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-67-68-67-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6668-68-68-72-44
    January 18-21The American Express6567-70-65-75-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1568-67-68-71-1430
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC82-77+15--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1471-64-69-71-1330
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-68-67-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-67E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

