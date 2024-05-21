Nico Echavarria betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878. He missed the cut in that event.

Echavarria produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 15th in the field at 3.195. In that tournament, he finished 24th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.361, which ranked sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 25th.