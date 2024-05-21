Nick Hardy betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.881. In that event, he finished 25th.

Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.203.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.030 (his best mark this season), which ranked 15th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.