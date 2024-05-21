PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy looks for a better result in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after he took 48th shooting 2-over in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Hardy has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 2-over and finishing 48th.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Hardy's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20234872-69-71-70+2

    Hardy's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hardy has an average finish of 41st.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five events, Hardy has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hardy is averaging 1.315 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 0.635 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hardy .

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.197 this season, which ranks 69th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranks 72nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 117th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.133. Additionally, he ranks 63rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.09%.
    • On the greens, Hardy's 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 67th on TOUR this season, and his 29.54 putts-per-round average ranks 164th. He has broken par 25.50% of the time (87th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance72300.1305.2
    Greens in Regulation %6367.09%64.68%
    Putts Per Round16429.5428.8
    Par Breakers8725.50%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance6013.82%10.32%

    Hardy's best finishes

    • Hardy has played 14 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • Hardy, who has 98 points, currently sits 154th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.881. In that event, he finished 25th.
    • Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.203.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.030 (his best mark this season), which ranked 15th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
    • Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked 25th in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1970.940
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.1330.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green177-0.552-1.862
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.1361.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.3520.635

    Hardy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 15-18U.S. Open2070-69-75-67+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-65-69-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2167-69-70-65-1339
    July 27-303M Open1365-70-67-69-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-65-66-72-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-71-70-334
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3568-70-69-72-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5569-67-77-64-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-73-70-69+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2370-67-69-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4568-68-70-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2370-67-64-66-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry4771-67-75-66-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-67-67-811
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-71-73-73-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4771-73-67-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-66-68-78-13
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-70-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-70-72-71-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

