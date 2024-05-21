Nick Hardy betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy looks for a better result in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after he took 48th shooting 2-over in this tournament in 2023.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Hardy has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 2-over and finishing 48th.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Hardy's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|48
|72-69-71-70
|+2
Hardy's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hardy has an average finish of 41st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Hardy has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Hardy is averaging 1.315 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 0.635 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.197 this season, which ranks 69th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranks 72nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 117th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.133. Additionally, he ranks 63rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.09%.
- On the greens, Hardy's 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 67th on TOUR this season, and his 29.54 putts-per-round average ranks 164th. He has broken par 25.50% of the time (87th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|72
|300.1
|305.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|67.09%
|64.68%
|Putts Per Round
|164
|29.54
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|87
|25.50%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|60
|13.82%
|10.32%
Hardy's best finishes
- Hardy has played 14 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Hardy, who has 98 points, currently sits 154th in the FedExCup standings.
Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.881. In that event, he finished 25th.
- Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.203.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.030 (his best mark this season), which ranked 15th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
- Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked 25th in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.197
|0.940
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.133
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|177
|-0.552
|-1.862
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.136
|1.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.352
|0.635
Hardy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|72-69-71-70
|+2
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|70-69-75-67
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-65-66-72
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-71-70
|-3
|34
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|55
|69-67-77-64
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-73-70-69
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|70-67-69-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|71-67-75-66
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|11
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|71-73-67
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-66-68-78
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-70-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.