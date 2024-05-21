1H AGO
Nate Lashley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Nate Lashley enters play May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.
Latest odds for Lashley at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In his last five appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Lashley has an average finish of 51st, and an average score of 3-over.
- Lashley missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Lashley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|5/26/2022
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|5/27/2021
|32
|70-68-70-69
|-3
|6/11/2020
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|5/23/2019
|69
|69-71-75-73
|+8
Lashley's recent performances
- Lashley has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Lashley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 294.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley is averaging 0.091 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lashley has an average of 4.433 in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.046, which ranks 89th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (292.0 yards) ranks 136th, and his 69.3% driving accuracy average ranks 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley ranks 56th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.273. Additionally, he ranks 53rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.41%.
- On the greens, Lashley's 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 90th this season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranks 124th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|292.0
|294.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|67.41%
|71.88%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.07
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|28
|28.15%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|130
|15.93%
|10.42%
Lashley's best finishes
- Lashley has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 38.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- As of now, Lashley has collected 334 points, which ranks him 86th in the FedExCup standings.
Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.175 mark ranked 38th in the field.
- Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.644 (he finished 13th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.743 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.909, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished third in that event).
- Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 13th.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.046
|0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.273
|2.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|37
|0.269
|1.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.065
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.653
|4.433
Lashley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|17
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|51
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|67-71-70-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-69-68-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-70-73-68
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-65-73-70
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-65-69-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|72-68-73-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|64-70-69-66
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|73-67-70-67
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-67-72
|-11
|135
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|72-68-66-68
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-72-73-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.