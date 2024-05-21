Nate Lashley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.175 mark ranked 38th in the field.

Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.644 (he finished 13th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.743 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.909, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished third in that event).