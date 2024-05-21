Hayden Springer betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
At the Myrtle Beach Classic, Hayden Springer struggled, failing to make the cut at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. He is looking for better results in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 23-26.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Springer is playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge for the first time in the past five years.
- When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Springer's recent performances
- In his last five events, Springer finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Springer has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 1-over in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Hayden Springer has averaged 313.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has an average of -1.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Springer has an average of -2.878 in his past five tournaments.
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.223 this season (63rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.3 yards) ranks 15th, while his 56.3% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Springer ranks 156th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.418, while he ranks 125th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.48%.
- On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 82nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a putts-per-round average of 28.50, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 28.77% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|309.3
|313.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|125
|64.48%
|62.04%
|Putts Per Round
|55
|28.50
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|18
|28.77%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|170
|18.25%
|17.59%
Springer's best finishes
- Springer has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 45.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Springer, who has 127 points, currently sits 142nd in the FedExCup standings.
Springer's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field at 3.794.
- Springer's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 2.227 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 38th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.292. He finished 72nd in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Springer recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.224, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- Springer posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.639) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.223
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.418
|-1.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.108
|-0.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.078
|-1.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.225
|-2.878
Springer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-70-71
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|73-67-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-69-68
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|67-73-71-78
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|69-76-75-69
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.