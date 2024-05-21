Hayden Springer betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

In his last five events, Springer finished outside the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.

Springer has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of 1-over in his only made cut over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Hayden Springer has averaged 313.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Springer has an average of -1.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.