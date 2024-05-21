Chad Ramey betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.314 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 0.034. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729 (he finished 33rd in that event).

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.905), which ranked fourth in the field.