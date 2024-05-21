PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chad Ramey betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey placed 12th in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, shooting a 3-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at Colonial Country Club .

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Over his last two trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Ramey has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 20th.
    • Ramey finished 12th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent go-round at the Charles Schwab Challenge (in 2023).
    • Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Ramey's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20231268-69-69-71-3
    5/26/20222770-66-69-75E

    Ramey's recent performances

    • Ramey has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Ramey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 295.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey is averaging 0.564 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging -0.589 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Ramey .

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.151 this season (126th on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.8 yards) ranks 146th, while his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranks 82nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 177th on TOUR with a mark of -0.828.
    • On the greens, Ramey's 0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 20th this season, while he averages 28.29 putts per round (29th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance146290.8295.5
    Greens in Regulation %14962.91%65.48%
    Putts Per Round2928.2928.7
    Par Breakers1529.08%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance16517.97%15.87%

    Ramey's best finishes

    • While Ramey hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • As of now, Ramey has compiled 257 points, which ranks him 97th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.314 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 0.034. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729 (he finished 33rd in that event).
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.905), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that tournament).

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.1510.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green177-0.828-1.491
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.0450.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.4660.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.469-0.589

    Ramey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC88-74+18--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC77-70+3--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3866-70-66-68-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1768-69-69-66-1648
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4270-67-66-72-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4467-69-74-69-96
    July 27-303M Open5370-68-69-71-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-69-69-72-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-67-71-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-67-69-70-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-65-71-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7871-67-79-77+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3564-72-70-70-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-66-68-70-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5074-64-72-72-65
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

