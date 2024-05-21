Chad Ramey betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey placed 12th in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, shooting a 3-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at Colonial Country Club .
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Over his last two trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Ramey has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 20th.
- Ramey finished 12th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent go-round at the Charles Schwab Challenge (in 2023).
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Ramey's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|5/26/2022
|27
|70-66-69-75
|E
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Ramey has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 295.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey is averaging 0.564 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging -0.589 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.151 this season (126th on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.8 yards) ranks 146th, while his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranks 82nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey ranks 177th on TOUR with a mark of -0.828.
- On the greens, Ramey's 0.466 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 20th this season, while he averages 28.29 putts per round (29th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|290.8
|295.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|149
|62.91%
|65.48%
|Putts Per Round
|29
|28.29
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|15
|29.08%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|165
|17.97%
|15.87%
Ramey's best finishes
- While Ramey hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- As of now, Ramey has compiled 257 points, which ranks him 97th in the FedExCup standings.
Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 2.314 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 0.034. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729 (he finished 33rd in that event).
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.905), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that tournament).
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.151
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|177
|-0.828
|-1.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.045
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.466
|0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.469
|-0.589
Ramey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|88-74
|+18
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|66-70-66-68
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|70-67-66-72
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|67-69-74-69
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|70-68-69-71
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-67-71
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-65-71
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|71-67-79-77
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|64-72-70-70
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|74-64-72-72
|-6
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.