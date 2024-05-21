Min Woo Lee betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Min Woo Lee shot 1-over and finished 40th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Colonial Country Club May 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Lee's average finish has been 40th, and his average score 1-over, over his last two appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Lee finished 40th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge (in 2023).
- When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Lee's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|40
|67-71-70-73
|+1
|5/26/2022
|MC
|71-71
|+2
Lee's recent performances
- In his last five events, Lee has an average finish of 32nd.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Lee has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Min Woo Lee has averaged 313.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Lee is averaging 0.012 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of 0.908 in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.585, which ranks 11th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.8 yards) ranks seventh, and his 68.2% driving accuracy average ranks 31st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee sports a -0.219 average that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 64.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee has registered a -0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a putts-per-round average of 29.18, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 25.82% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|311.8
|313.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|115
|64.87%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|138
|29.18
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|76
|25.82%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|160
|17.48%
|16.05%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee has participated in 10 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
- In those 10 tournaments, he had a 90% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Currently, Lee ranks 62nd in the FedExCup standings with 480 points.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lee produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking second in the field at 5.500. In that event, he finished 24th.
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 6.020. In that tournament, he finished second.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee posted his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.730.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.341). That ranked 37th in the field.
- Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.585
|2.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.219
|-2.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.012
|0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.125
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.254
|0.908
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|67-71-70-73
|+1
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|69-65-74-67
|-5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|66-65-65-67
|-17
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-68-72-75
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-73-67-65
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|65-66-70-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-68-72-73
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|71-69-71-73
|E
|3
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-73-76-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|74-74-75-69
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-68-66-69
|-15
|33
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-66-70-67
|-9
|50
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.