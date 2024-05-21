Min Woo Lee betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Lee produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking second in the field at 5.500. In that event, he finished 24th.

Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 6.020. In that tournament, he finished second.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee posted his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.730.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.341). That ranked 37th in the field.