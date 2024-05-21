PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Min Woo Lee shot 1-over and finished 40th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Colonial Country Club May 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Lee's average finish has been 40th, and his average score 1-over, over his last two appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • Lee finished 40th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge (in 2023).
    • When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
    • In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Lee's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20234067-71-70-73+1
    5/26/2022MC71-71+2

    Lee's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Lee has an average finish of 32nd.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Lee has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Min Woo Lee has averaged 313.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Lee is averaging 0.012 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of 0.908 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.585, which ranks 11th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.8 yards) ranks seventh, and his 68.2% driving accuracy average ranks 31st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee sports a -0.219 average that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 64.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee has registered a -0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a putts-per-round average of 29.18, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 25.82% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance7311.8313.2
    Greens in Regulation %11564.87%64.81%
    Putts Per Round13829.1829.1
    Par Breakers7625.82%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance16017.48%16.05%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee has participated in 10 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he had a 90% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Currently, Lee ranks 62nd in the FedExCup standings with 480 points.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lee produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking second in the field at 5.500. In that event, he finished 24th.
    • Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 6.020. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee posted his best mark this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.730.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.341). That ranked 37th in the field.
    • Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5852.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.219-2.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green900.0120.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.1250.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2540.908

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4067-71-70-73+1--
    June 15-18U.S. Open569-65-74-67-5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship966-65-65-67-17--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3568-69-69-70-4--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4171-68-72-75+2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-73-67-65-6--
    January 18-21The American Express2165-66-70-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4372-68-72-73-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7171-69-71-73E3
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches267-70-66-67-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-73-76-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-73-70-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2274-74-75-69+473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-68-66-69-1533
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-66-70-67-950

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

