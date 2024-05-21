Michael Kim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.223. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.662.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.727.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.634, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.