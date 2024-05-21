PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Michael Kim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Michael Kim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    In his last tournament at the Myrtle Beach Classic, Michael Kim concluded the weekend at 11-under, good for a 20th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge May 23-26 seeking a better finish.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Over his last three trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kim has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 24th.
    • Kim finished sixth (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent go-round at the Charles Schwab Challenge (in 2023).
    • When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Kim's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023667-71-70-67-5
    5/23/2019MC72-76+8

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Michael Kim has averaged 308.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.702 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kim is averaging 0.879 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.504 ranks 168th on TOUR this season, and his 53.1% driving accuracy average ranks 168th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a 0.083 mark (81st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, while he averages 28.50 putts per round (55th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance76299.8308.9
    Greens in Regulation %7266.53%69.79%
    Putts Per Round5528.5028.1
    Par Breakers1928.75%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance8414.58%10.42%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Although Kim has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Currently, Kim sits 100th in the FedExCup standings with 246 points.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.223. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.662.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.727.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.634, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.504-0.691
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.083-0.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110-0.051-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2821.702
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.1900.879

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge667-71-70-67-592
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open4372-71-73-68-411
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3868-65-66-71-1015
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-71+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship572-65-62-68-13105
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-69-65-65-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-75-68-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2364-69-68-70-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-66-68-811
    January 18-21The American Express665-63-70-65-2592
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-68-77-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2372-68-67-69-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-80+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-67-72-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6471-70-70-70+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1470-68-69-68-1330
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-68-70-67-1125

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

