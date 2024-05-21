Michael Kim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at the Myrtle Beach Classic, Michael Kim concluded the weekend at 11-under, good for a 20th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge May 23-26 seeking a better finish.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Over his last three trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kim has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 24th.
- Kim finished sixth (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent go-round at the Charles Schwab Challenge (in 2023).
- When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Kim's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|6
|67-71-70-67
|-5
|5/23/2019
|MC
|72-76
|+8
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Michael Kim has averaged 308.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.702 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kim is averaging 0.879 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.504 ranks 168th on TOUR this season, and his 53.1% driving accuracy average ranks 168th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a 0.083 mark (81st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim's 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, while he averages 28.50 putts per round (55th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|76
|299.8
|308.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|66.53%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|55
|28.50
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|19
|28.75%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|84
|14.58%
|10.42%
Kim's best finishes
- Although Kim has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Currently, Kim sits 100th in the FedExCup standings with 246 points.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.223. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.662.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.727.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.634, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.504
|-0.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.083
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|110
|-0.051
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.282
|1.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.190
|0.879
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|67-71-70-67
|-5
|92
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|72-71-73-68
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|68-65-66-71
|-10
|15
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|72-65-62-68
|-13
|105
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-69-65-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-75-68-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|64-69-68-70
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|92
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|30
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|25
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.