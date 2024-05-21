Michael Block betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
At the PGA Championship, Michael Block struggled, missing the cut at Valhalla Golf Club. He is aiming for a bounce-back performance in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 23-26.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Block missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023.
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Block's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|81-74
|+15
Block's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Block has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Michael Block has averaged 275.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Block has an average of 0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Block has an average of -4.018 in his past five tournaments.
Block's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|285.0
|275.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|56.67%
|42.93%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.93
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.67%
|17.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.93%
|16.16%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Block's best finishes
- Block took part in six tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut one time (16.7%).
Block's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.834
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.018
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Block's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|81-74
|+15
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-71-67
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Block as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.