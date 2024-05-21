Michael Block betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts

Block has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

Michael Block has averaged 275.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Block has an average of 0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.