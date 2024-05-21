McClure Meissner betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.136. He finished 10th in that tournament.

Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.910. He finished 13th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.593 mark ranked sixth in the field.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.215, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.