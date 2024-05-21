McClure Meissner betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Myrtle Beach Classic, McClure Meissner carded a 13th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge aiming to improve on that finish.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Meissner is playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge for the first time in the past five years.
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Meissner's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Meissner has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Meissner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
- McClure Meissner has averaged 298.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner is averaging 1.161 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Meissner has an average of 3.340 in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.159 this season, which ranks 129th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranks 87th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner ranks 70th on TOUR with a mark of 0.174.
- On the greens, Meissner's 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 72nd this season, while he averages 28.80 putts per round (90th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|298.8
|298.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|74
|66.48%
|64.29%
|Putts Per Round
|90
|28.80
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|10
|29.44%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|16.30%
|12.70%
Meissner's best finishes
- Meissner has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Meissner, who has 164 points, currently sits 127th in the FedExCup standings.
Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.136. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.910. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.593 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.215, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.159
|0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.174
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|19
|0.359
|1.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.119
|1.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.493
|3.340
Meissner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|72-68-70-69
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|73-65-71-67
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|73-68-73-67
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|72-73-68-69
|-6
|68
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|70-68-68-65
|-13
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.