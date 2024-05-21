PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

McClure Meissner betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Myrtle Beach Classic, McClure Meissner carded a 13th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Meissner is playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge for the first time in the past five years.
    • Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Meissner has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Meissner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five tournaments.
    • McClure Meissner has averaged 298.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner is averaging 1.161 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Meissner has an average of 3.340 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Meissner .

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.159 this season, which ranks 129th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranks 87th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner ranks 70th on TOUR with a mark of 0.174.
    • On the greens, Meissner's 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 72nd this season, while he averages 28.80 putts per round (90th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance87298.8298.5
    Greens in Regulation %7466.48%64.29%
    Putts Per Round9028.8028.1
    Par Breakers1029.44%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance13916.30%12.70%

    Meissner's best finishes

    • Meissner has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • Meissner, who has 164 points, currently sits 127th in the FedExCup standings.

    Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.136. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.910. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.593 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.215, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.1590.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1740.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green190.3591.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.1191.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4933.340

    Meissner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-75+5--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC65-68-75-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5372-68-70-69-57
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2373-65-71-67-1220
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2673-68-73-67-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-75+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1072-73-68-69-668
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1370-68-68-65-1331

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

