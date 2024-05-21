Max Homa betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.081 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

Homa produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Sentry, ranking seventh in the field at 3.784. In that tournament, he finished 14th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 3.609 mark ranked fifth in the field.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.465). That ranked third in the field.