Max Homa betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Max Homa finished ninth in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, shooting a 4-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at Colonial Country Club .
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Over his last four trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Homa has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 20th.
- In 2023, Homa finished ninth (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Homa's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|9
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|5/26/2022
|23
|69-69-73-68
|-1
|6/11/2020
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|5/23/2019
|27
|70-68-73-68
|-1
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Homa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Max Homa has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Homa is averaging -0.225 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Homa is averaging 3.155 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.078 ranks 110th on TOUR this season, and his 61.9% driving accuracy average ranks 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa ranks 53rd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.292, while he ranks 95th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.80%.
- On the greens, Homa has delivered a 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 67th on TOUR, while he ranks 61st with a putts-per-round average of 28.56. He has broken par 23.21% of the time (139th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|300.8
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|95
|65.80%
|65.56%
|Putts Per Round
|61
|28.56
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|139
|23.21%
|21.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|12.22%
|13.33%
Homa's best finishes
- Homa has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 91.7%.
- With 1087 points, Homa currently sits 16th in the FedExCup standings.
Homa's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.081 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Homa produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Sentry, ranking seventh in the field at 3.784. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 3.609 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.465). That ranked third in the field.
- Homa posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.078
|-0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.292
|1.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.331
|2.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.136
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.682
|3.155
Homa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|75
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-68-69-67
|-15
|41
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|66-68-67-72
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|68-73-70-69
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|68-66-65-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|68-62-71-68
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-66-70-69
|-13
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|67-69-68-66
|-22
|113
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|69-73-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|73-65-70-69
|-7
|115
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|68-75-74-71
|E
|7
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|71-70-66-75
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-70-72-69
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|68-70-69-69
|-7
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.