Max Greyserman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman enters the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge May 23-26 after a 40th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic in his most recent tournament.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Greyserman's first time competing at the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Greyserman has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Max Greyserman has averaged 309.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has an average of 1.505 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Greyserman has an average of 0.629 in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.115, which ranks 118th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.8 yards) ranks 33rd, and his 55.8% driving accuracy average ranks 145th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman ranks 66th on TOUR with a mark of 0.215.
- On the greens, Greyserman's 0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 66th this season, while he averages 28.45 putts per round (48th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|33
|305.8
|309.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|83
|66.16%
|64.24%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.45
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|32
|27.95%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|15.66%
|13.19%
Greyserman's best finishes
- Greyserman has played 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- As of now, Greyserman has compiled 235 points, which ranks him 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.048 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 17th in the field at 3.112. In that event, he finished 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Greyserman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.277, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.115
|-0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.215
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|-0.022
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.163
|1.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.241
|0.629
Greyserman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-68-66-73
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|70-66-69-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|65-69-70-70
|-14
|30
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-65-72-72
|-8
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|71-68-66-72
|-7
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.