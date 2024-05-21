Max Greyserman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Greyserman has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Greyserman has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Max Greyserman has averaged 309.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Greyserman has an average of 1.505 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.