Maverick McNealy betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy placed 52nd in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, shooting a 3-over on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at Colonial Country Club .
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Over his last five trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, McNealy has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 37th.
- McNealy last played at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, finishing 52nd with a score of 3-over.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
McNealy's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|52
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|5/26/2022
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|5/27/2021
|20
|70-63-71-72
|-4
|6/11/2020
|32
|69-69-66-70
|-6
|5/24/2018
|42
|69-72-70-65
|-4
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, McNealy has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
- Maverick McNealy has averaged 300.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 0.648 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- McNealy is averaging 4.479 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.495, which ranks 16th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.4 yards) ranks 54th, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 118th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy sports a -0.139 mark (118th on TOUR).
- On the greens, McNealy has delivered a 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 37th on TOUR, while he ranks ninth with a putts-per-round average of 27.88. He has broken par 25.58% of the time (83rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|302.4
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|97
|65.63%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|9
|27.88
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|83
|25.58%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|35
|13.05%
|11.67%
McNealy's best finishes
- McNealy has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 11 times (84.6%).
- McNealy, who has 496 points, currently sits 60th in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McNealy produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 3.614.
- McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 21st in the field at 2.924. In that tournament, he finished 41st.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy produced his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.898. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.271). That ranked 12th in the field.
- McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.495
|2.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.139
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.324
|1.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.327
|0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.008
|4.479
McNealy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|52
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|7
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-70-67-66
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|188
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-71-72
|-1
|10
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|12
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-72-69-67
|-11
|80
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.