Maverick McNealy betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, McNealy produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 3.614.

McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 21st in the field at 2.924. In that tournament, he finished 41st.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy produced his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.898. In that tournament, he finished ninth.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.271). That ranked 12th in the field.