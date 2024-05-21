PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Maverick McNealy betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Maverick McNealy placed 52nd in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, shooting a 3-over on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at Colonial Country Club .

    Latest odds for McNealy at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Over his last five trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, McNealy has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 37th.
    • McNealy last played at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, finishing 52nd with a score of 3-over.
    • Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    McNealy's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20235271-70-74-68+3
    5/26/2022MC71-71+2
    5/27/20212070-63-71-72-4
    6/11/20203269-69-66-70-6
    5/24/20184269-72-70-65-4

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, McNealy has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Maverick McNealy has averaged 300.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 0.648 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • McNealy is averaging 4.479 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.495, which ranks 16th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.4 yards) ranks 54th, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 118th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy sports a -0.139 mark (118th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, McNealy has delivered a 0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 37th on TOUR, while he ranks ninth with a putts-per-round average of 27.88. He has broken par 25.58% of the time (83rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance54302.4300.7
    Greens in Regulation %9765.63%66.67%
    Putts Per Round927.8827.9
    Par Breakers8325.58%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance3513.05%11.67%

    McNealy's best finishes

    • McNealy has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 11 times (84.6%).
    • McNealy, who has 496 points, currently sits 60th in the FedExCup standings.

    McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McNealy produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 3.614.
    • McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 21st in the field at 2.924. In that tournament, he finished 41st.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy produced his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.898. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.271). That ranked 12th in the field.
    • McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.4952.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.1390.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.3241.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.3270.648
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.0084.479

    McNealy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5271-70-74-68+37
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-75+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5868-67-71-67-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5768-69-69-68-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-70-72-75-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open665-67-71-67-1495
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-70-67-66-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4170-70-67-70-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship967-68-68-72-13188
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-71-72-110
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-67-68-69-1312
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-72-69-67-1180

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

