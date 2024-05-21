Matti Schmid betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Matti Schmid of Germany plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Matti Schmid missed the cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic. He'll be after a better outcome May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Schmid's first time playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Schmid has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
- Matti Schmid has averaged 307.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid is averaging 0.624 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 0.935 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.117 this season, which ranks 77th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.4 yards) ranks 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 112th on TOUR with a mark of -0.119.
- On the greens, Schmid's 0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 79th this season, and his 29.18 putts-per-round average ranks 138th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|303.4
|307.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|37
|67.98%
|67.36%
|Putts Per Round
|138
|29.18
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|71
|26.17%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|15.35%
|14.58%
Schmid's best finishes
- Although Schmid has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut six times (40%).
- Currently, Schmid sits 110th in the FedExCup standings with 214 points.
Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.186 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.053 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.175 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.243), which ranked 15th in the field.
- Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.117
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.119
|0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|145
|-0.253
|-0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.104
|0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.151
|0.935
Schmid's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|68-71-68-72
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-70-66-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-71-66-68
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|65-69-74-63
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|65-68-73-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|64-67-65-67
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-71
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-65-68-73
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|69-72-73-76
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|70-70-67-67
|-14
|35
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.