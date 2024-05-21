Matti Schmid betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Schmid has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Schmid has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.

Matti Schmid has averaged 307.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Schmid is averaging 0.624 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.