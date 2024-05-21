PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Matti Schmid of Germany plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, Matti Schmid missed the cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic. He'll be after a better outcome May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Schmid's first time playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
    • Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Schmid has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
    • Matti Schmid has averaged 307.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid is averaging 0.624 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 0.935 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Schmid .

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.117 this season, which ranks 77th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.4 yards) ranks 47th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid ranks 112th on TOUR with a mark of -0.119.
    • On the greens, Schmid's 0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 79th this season, and his 29.18 putts-per-round average ranks 138th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance47303.4307.6
    Greens in Regulation %3767.98%67.36%
    Putts Per Round13829.1829.3
    Par Breakers7126.17%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance11015.35%14.58%

    Schmid's best finishes

    • Although Schmid has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut six times (40%).
    • Currently, Schmid sits 110th in the FedExCup standings with 214 points.

    Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.186 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.053 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.175 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.243), which ranked 15th in the field.
    • Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1170.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.1190.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green145-0.253-0.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.1040.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.1510.935

    Schmid's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC77-72+7--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4468-71-68-72-96
    July 27-303M Open2068-70-66-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2267-71-66-68-837
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2665-69-74-63-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3865-68-73-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship364-67-65-67-21--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-71-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-72+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-65-68-73-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-68-72-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1770-71-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-69-70-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6969-72-73-76+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1170-70-67-67-1435
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

