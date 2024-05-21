Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Matthew NeSmith seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. He placed 48th at the par-70 Colonial Country Club in 2023.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In his last four appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, NeSmith has an average finish of 51st, and an average score of 1-over.
- NeSmith finished 48th (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge (in 2023).
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
NeSmith's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|48
|70-69-73-70
|+2
|5/26/2022
|57
|69-71-72-73
|+5
|5/27/2021
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|6/11/2020
|49
|70-67-70-70
|-3
NeSmith's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, NeSmith has an average finish of 49th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- NeSmith has an average finishing position of 49th in his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
- Matthew NeSmith has averaged 296.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith has an average of -1.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- NeSmith is averaging -3.185 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings
- NeSmith has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.001, which ranks 92nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.5 yards) ranks 139th, and his 61.1% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith owns a -0.435 mark (159th on TOUR).
- On the greens, NeSmith has registered a -0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 153rd on TOUR, while he ranks 180th with a putts-per-round average of 30.03. He has broken par 21.57% of the time (164th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|139
|291.5
|296.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|47
|67.65%
|65.48%
|Putts Per Round
|180
|30.03
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|164
|21.57%
|15.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|132
|16.01%
|14.68%
NeSmith's best finishes
- NeSmith has played 14 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 42.9%.
- Currently, NeSmith ranks 165th in the FedExCup standings with 81 points.
NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.357.
- NeSmith put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.616.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.042. He finished 54th in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.604), which ranked in the field.
- NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.001
|-0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.435
|-1.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.130
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.392
|-1.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-0.955
|-3.185
NeSmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|70-69-73-70
|+2
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|18
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|62
|69-69-73-68
|-1
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|69-71-68-71
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|66-70-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-69-65-71
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|15
|70-72-66-69
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|71-63-65-69
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|69-69-71-73
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-66-70-71
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-69-73-72
|E
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|73-67-68-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|69-69-73-70
|-7
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-68-67-73
|-4
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
