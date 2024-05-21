PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matthew NeSmith betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Matthew NeSmith seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. He placed 48th at the par-70 Colonial Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for NeSmith at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In his last four appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, NeSmith has an average finish of 51st, and an average score of 1-over.
    • NeSmith finished 48th (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge (in 2023).
    • Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    NeSmith's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20234870-69-73-70+2
    5/26/20225769-71-72-73+5
    5/27/2021MC73-76+9
    6/11/20204970-67-70-70-3

    NeSmith's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, NeSmith has an average finish of 49th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Matthew NeSmith has averaged 296.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • NeSmith has an average of -1.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • NeSmith is averaging -3.185 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • NeSmith has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.001, which ranks 92nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.5 yards) ranks 139th, and his 61.1% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith owns a -0.435 mark (159th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, NeSmith has registered a -0.392 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 153rd on TOUR, while he ranks 180th with a putts-per-round average of 30.03. He has broken par 21.57% of the time (164th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance139291.5296.7
    Greens in Regulation %4767.65%65.48%
    Putts Per Round18030.0329.9
    Par Breakers16421.57%15.08%
    Bogey Avoidance13216.01%14.68%

    NeSmith's best finishes

    • NeSmith has played 14 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 42.9%.
    • Currently, NeSmith ranks 165th in the FedExCup standings with 81 points.

    NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 3.357.
    • NeSmith put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.616.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.042. He finished 54th in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.604), which ranked in the field.
    • NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.001-0.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.435-1.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green127-0.130-0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.392-1.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-0.955-3.185

    NeSmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4870-69-73-70+29
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-68+1--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3568-68-71-67-1018
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6269-69-73-68-15
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5869-71-68-71-121
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2566-70-72-69-11--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-69-65-71-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1570-72-66-69-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2871-63-65-69-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8069-69-71-73+22
    January 18-21The American Express5667-66-70-71-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-77E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7170-69-73-72E3
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-75E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2673-67-68-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC79-76+11--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4369-69-73-70-77
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-68-67-73-44

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

