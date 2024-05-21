1H AGO
Matt Kuchar betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Matt Kuchar seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. He placed 50th at the par-70 Colonial Country Club in 2021.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In his last four appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kuchar has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 3-under.
- In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2021, he finished 50th after posting a score of even-par.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Kuchar's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/27/2021
|50
|74-67-69-70
|E
|6/11/2020
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|5/24/2018
|32
|67-73-65-70
|-5
Kuchar's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kuchar has an average finish of 42nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Kuchar has an average finishing position of 42nd in his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of 2 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Kuchar has averaged 285.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging 3.265 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kuchar is averaging -0.465 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.194, which ranks 139th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.1 yards) ranks 170th, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 91st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar ranks 183rd on TOUR with a mark of -1.177.
- On the greens, Kuchar has registered a 0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a putts-per-round average of 28.04, and he ranks 150th by breaking par 22.67% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|286.1
|285.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|183
|57.56%
|50.79%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.04
|26.6
|Par Breakers
|150
|22.67%
|18.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|15.56%
|14.29%
Kuchar's best finishes
- Kuchar has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 25%.
- Currently, Kuchar ranks 180th in the FedExCup standings with 52 points.
Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.269. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at -0.159. In that event, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar delivered his best performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking second in the field at 3.091. In that tournament, he finished 39th.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.688, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished 49th.
- Kuchar recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 49th in the field (he finished 49th in that event).
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.194
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|183
|-1.177
|-4.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.280
|0.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.371
|3.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.719
|-0.465
Kuchar's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|62
|79-67-69-84
|+11
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|71-71-70-68
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+5
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|67
|69-69-73-72
|-1
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-71-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-71-70-67
|E
|19
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-67-65-73
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|65-65-67-66
|-25
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|65-68-69-70
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-70-71
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|75-67-70-72
|E
|8
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|69-72-75-71
|+3
|26
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.