Matt Kuchar betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Matt Kuchar seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. He placed 50th at the par-70 Colonial Country Club in 2021.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In his last four appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kuchar has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 3-under.
    • In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2021, he finished 50th after posting a score of even-par.
    • Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Kuchar's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/27/20215074-67-69-70E
    6/11/2020MC71-68-1
    5/24/20183267-73-65-70-5

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kuchar has an average finish of 42nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of 2 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matt Kuchar has averaged 285.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging 3.265 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kuchar is averaging -0.465 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.194, which ranks 139th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.1 yards) ranks 170th, and his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 91st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar ranks 183rd on TOUR with a mark of -1.177.
    • On the greens, Kuchar has registered a 0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 13th with a putts-per-round average of 28.04, and he ranks 150th by breaking par 22.67% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance170286.1285.5
    Greens in Regulation %18357.56%50.79%
    Putts Per Round1328.0426.6
    Par Breakers15022.67%18.65%
    Bogey Avoidance11515.56%14.29%

    Kuchar's best finishes

    • Kuchar has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 25%.
    • Currently, Kuchar ranks 180th in the FedExCup standings with 52 points.

    Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.269. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at -0.159. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar delivered his best performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking second in the field at 3.091. In that tournament, he finished 39th.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.688, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished 49th.
    • Kuchar recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 49th in the field (he finished 49th in that event).

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.194-0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green183-1.177-4.455
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.2800.794
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3713.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.719-0.465

    Kuchar's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6279-67-69-84+115
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2071-71-70-68-841
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC77-68+5--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6769-69-73-72-14
    July 27-303M Open4367-69-70-70-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3869-67-71-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-71-70-67E19
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-67-65-73-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship265-65-67-66-25--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5365-68-69-70-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-67-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-70-71-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4975-67-70-72E8
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3469-72-75-71+326

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

