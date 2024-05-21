Matt Kuchar betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.269. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at -0.159. In that event, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar delivered his best performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking second in the field at 3.091. In that tournament, he finished 39th.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.688, which ranked fifth in the field). In that event, he finished 49th.