Martin Trainer betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

In his last five appearances, Trainer has not finished in the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.

Trainer has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He finished 2-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Martin Trainer has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting.