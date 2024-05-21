PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Martin Trainer betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    After he placed 52nd in this tournament in 2022, Martin Trainer has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, TX, May 23-26.

    Latest odds for Trainer at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Trainer has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge once of late, in 2022. He finished 52nd, posting a score of 4-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Trainer's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/26/20225268-70-74-72+4

    Trainer's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Trainer has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
    • Trainer has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished 2-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Martin Trainer has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Trainer has an average of -4.265 in his past five tournaments.
    Trainer's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-303.6298.8
    Greens in Regulation %-65.28%63.43%
    Putts Per Round-29.3029.3
    Par Breakers-22.22%15.28%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.00%15.28%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Trainer's best finishes

    • Trainer has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut four times.

    Trainer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.926
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.265

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Trainer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open7271-72-74-73+23
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-72+2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship6270-69-73-70-63
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-79+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-66-68-76-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-70-66-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship8170-67-76-70-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7471-67-71-70-12
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1970-70-66-68-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-71E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-72+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6171-69-73-69-23

    All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

