Martin Trainer betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
After he placed 52nd in this tournament in 2022, Martin Trainer has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, TX, May 23-26.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Trainer has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge once of late, in 2022. He finished 52nd, posting a score of 4-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Trainer's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/26/2022
|52
|68-70-74-72
|+4
Trainer's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Trainer has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Trainer has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished 2-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Martin Trainer has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Trainer has an average of -4.265 in his past five tournaments.
Trainer's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|303.6
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.28%
|63.43%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.30
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.22%
|15.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.00%
|15.28%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Trainer's best finishes
- Trainer has taken part in eight tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
- In those eight events, he made the cut four times.
Trainer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.926
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.265
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Trainer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|72
|71-72-74-73
|+2
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|70-69-73-70
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-66-68-76
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-70-66-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|81
|70-67-76-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|71-67-71-70
|-1
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|70-70-66-68
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|61
|71-69-73-69
|-2
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
