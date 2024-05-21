Martin Laird betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Martin Laird looks to improve upon his 53rd-place finish in 2019's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club May 23-26.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Over his last three trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Laird has an average score of 4-over, with an average finish of 53rd.
- Laird finished 53rd (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge (in 2019).
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Laird's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/23/2019
|53
|72-69-68-75
|+4
|5/24/2018
|MC
|70-73
|+3
Laird's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Laird has an average finish of 46th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Laird has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five events.
- Martin Laird has averaged 289.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Laird has an average of 1.699 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Laird has an average of 0.979 in his past five tournaments.
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.361 this season (158th on TOUR). His average driving distance (286.7 yards) ranks 168th, while his 61.9% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird ranks 123rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.172. Additionally, he ranks 23rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.12%.
- On the greens, Laird's 0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 45th this season, while he averages 29.00 putts per round (118th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|286.7
|289.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|69.12%
|69.14%
|Putts Per Round
|118
|29.00
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|98
|25.16%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|13.07%
|12.35%
Laird's best finishes
- Although Laird has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured two top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Currently, Laird ranks 131st in the FedExCup standings with 155 points.
Laird's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.302.
- Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.889. He finished 51st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird produced his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.607.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.943, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 18th in the field.
- Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.361
|-1.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.172
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.367
|0.929
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.272
|1.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.106
|0.979
Laird's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|68-68-67-64
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-69-72-68
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|68-68-72-74
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-69-69-65
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-68
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-69-73-69
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-69-66-69
|-12
|66
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-68-70-68
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-73-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-73-73
|E
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|67-66-72-67
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.