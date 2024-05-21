Martin Laird betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.302.

Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.889. He finished 51st in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird produced his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.607.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.943, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 18th in the field.