PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Martin Laird betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Martin Laird betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Martin Laird looks to improve upon his 53rd-place finish in 2019's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club May 23-26.

    Latest odds for Laird at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Over his last three trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Laird has an average score of 4-over, with an average finish of 53rd.
    • Laird finished 53rd (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge (in 2019).
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
    • Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Laird's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/23/20195372-69-68-75+4
    5/24/2018MC70-73+3

    Laird's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Laird has an average finish of 46th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Laird has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five events.
    • Martin Laird has averaged 289.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird has an average of 1.699 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Laird has an average of 0.979 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Laird .

    Laird's advanced stats and rankings

    • Laird has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.361 this season (158th on TOUR). His average driving distance (286.7 yards) ranks 168th, while his 61.9% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird ranks 123rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.172. Additionally, he ranks 23rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.12%.
    • On the greens, Laird's 0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 45th this season, while he averages 29.00 putts per round (118th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance168286.7289.1
    Greens in Regulation %2369.12%69.14%
    Putts Per Round11829.0028.8
    Par Breakers9825.16%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance3613.07%12.35%

    Laird's best finishes

    • Although Laird has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Currently, Laird ranks 131st in the FedExCup standings with 155 points.

    Laird's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.302.
    • Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 4.889. He finished 51st in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird produced his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.607.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.943, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 18th in the field.
    • Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.

    Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.361-1.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.172-0.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.3670.929
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2721.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.1060.979

    Laird's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+2--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7070-68-72-72-63
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 27-303M Open268-68-67-64-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5866-72-68-72-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-69-72-68-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5668-68-72-74-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-69-69-65-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5967-69-69-70-9--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-68+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-68-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-72+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-69-73-69-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-69-66-69-1266
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-68-70-68-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-73-70-73-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-71-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-73-73E7
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4867-66-72-67-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.