Mark Hubbard betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 12th in the field at 3.133. In that tournament, he finished 25th.

Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379 (he finished 20th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501 (he finished 48th in that tournament).

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.