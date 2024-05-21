PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Mark Hubbard hits the links May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club following a 26th-place finish in the PGA Championship, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Over his last four trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Hubbard has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 43rd.
    • Hubbard last participated in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, finishing ninth with a score of 4-under.
    • Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Hubbard's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023969-69-69-69-4
    5/26/20225271-70-72-71+4
    5/27/20216974-67-72-73+6
    6/11/20204367-68-67-74-4

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hubbard has an average finish of 34th.
    • Hubbard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging 1.522 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hubbard is averaging 3.693 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hubbard .

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044 ranks 103rd on TOUR this season, and his 67.2% driving accuracy average ranks 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard sports a 0.361 average that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 67.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard's 0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 47th on TOUR this season, and his 28.40 putts-per-round average ranks 42nd. He has broken par 27.90% of the time (34th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance139291.5293.7
    Greens in Regulation %6467.02%65.28%
    Putts Per Round4228.4028.0
    Par Breakers3427.90%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance6213.83%12.22%

    Hubbard's best finishes

    • While Hubbard hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned two top-five finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 14 times (100%).
    • Currently, Hubbard ranks 51st in the FedExCup standings with 650 points.

    Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 12th in the field at 3.133. In that tournament, he finished 25th.
    • Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501 (he finished 48th in that tournament).
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.0441.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3610.927
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.1010.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2611.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6793.693

    Hubbard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge969-69-69-69-475
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3069-70-72-79+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open668-70-66-70-1495
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic667-66-67-68-1681
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6669-72-71-72+414
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1766-72-70-70-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship669-68-67-67-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-65-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-76-69-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2068-65-68-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-67-70-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express4770-66-66-70-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2069-72-71-69-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-68-65-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5370-70-72-68-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-65-73-72-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6468-72-73-70-14
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3168-73-72-68-738
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-68-72-67-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-68-71-72-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-70-70-70-912
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5271-65-67-71-106
    May 16-19PGA Championship2665-68-73-69-750

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

