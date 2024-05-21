Mark Hubbard betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Mark Hubbard hits the links May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club following a 26th-place finish in the PGA Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Over his last four trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Hubbard has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 43rd.
- Hubbard last participated in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, finishing ninth with a score of 4-under.
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Hubbard's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|9
|69-69-69-69
|-4
|5/26/2022
|52
|71-70-72-71
|+4
|5/27/2021
|69
|74-67-72-73
|+6
|6/11/2020
|43
|67-68-67-74
|-4
Hubbard's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hubbard has an average finish of 34th.
- Hubbard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Mark Hubbard has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging 1.522 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hubbard is averaging 3.693 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044 ranks 103rd on TOUR this season, and his 67.2% driving accuracy average ranks 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard sports a 0.361 average that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 67.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard's 0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 47th on TOUR this season, and his 28.40 putts-per-round average ranks 42nd. He has broken par 27.90% of the time (34th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|139
|291.5
|293.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|64
|67.02%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|42
|28.40
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|34
|27.90%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|62
|13.83%
|12.22%
Hubbard's best finishes
- While Hubbard hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned two top-five finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 14 times (100%).
- Currently, Hubbard ranks 51st in the FedExCup standings with 650 points.
Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 12th in the field at 3.133. In that tournament, he finished 25th.
- Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501 (he finished 48th in that tournament).
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.794 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Hubbard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.044
|1.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.361
|0.927
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.101
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.261
|1.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.679
|3.693
Hubbard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|69-69-69-69
|-4
|75
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|69-70-72-79
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|95
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|81
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|69-72-71-72
|+4
|14
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|66-72-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|69-68-67-67
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-76-69-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|68-65-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-68-65
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-65-73-72
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|38
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|71-65-67-71
|-10
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|65-68-73-69
|-7
|50
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.