PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Luke List betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke List betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Luke List looks to improve upon his 57th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club May 23-26.

    Latest odds for List at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In his last three appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, List has an average finish of 57th, and an average score of 5-over.
    • In List's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he finished 57th after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    List's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20235770-70-71-74+5
    5/27/2021MC74-68+2

    List's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, List has an average finish of 34th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • List has an average finishing position of 34th in his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Luke List has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • List is averaging 0.378 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • List is averaging -0.926 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on List .

    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.114 ranks 78th on TOUR this season, and his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranks 90th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List owns a 0.269 mark (58th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, List's -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 116th on TOUR this season, and his 29.32 putts-per-round average ranks 147th. He has broken par 25.20% of the time (96th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance78299.6305.8
    Greens in Regulation %5567.34%63.49%
    Putts Per Round14729.3229.5
    Par Breakers9625.20%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance7914.50%15.87%

    List's best finishes

    • Although List hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 64.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Currently, List has 598 points, ranking him 55th in the FedExCup standings.

    List's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.534 (he finished 30th in that event).
    • List's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he produced a 6.128 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.186 mark ranked in the field.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.658, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.
    • List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.1140.620
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.269-0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green168-0.435-1.870
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.0680.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.120-0.926

    List's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5770-70-71-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1673-74-71-70E51
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-71+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3366-70-67-66-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D74+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3569-69-65-73-418
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2570-71-70-69-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-68-70-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1865-68-69-67-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-72-68-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2069-68-66-66-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1967-68-66-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2267-70-68-66-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-68-72-69-44
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-68-74-74-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2672-67-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational265-69-68-68-14375
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5669-78-72-79+1010
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3875-75-71-74+720
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-66-68-1421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-77+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.