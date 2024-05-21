Luke List betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.534 (he finished 30th in that event).

List's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he produced a 6.128 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.186 mark ranked in the field.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.658, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.