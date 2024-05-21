Luke List betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Luke List looks to improve upon his 57th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club May 23-26.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In his last three appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, List has an average finish of 57th, and an average score of 5-over.
- In List's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he finished 57th after posting a score of 5-over.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).
List's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|57
|70-70-71-74
|+5
|5/27/2021
|MC
|74-68
|+2
List's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, List has an average finish of 34th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- List has an average finishing position of 34th in his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Luke List has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- List is averaging 0.378 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- List is averaging -0.926 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.114 ranks 78th on TOUR this season, and his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranks 90th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List owns a 0.269 mark (58th on TOUR).
- On the greens, List's -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 116th on TOUR this season, and his 29.32 putts-per-round average ranks 147th. He has broken par 25.20% of the time (96th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|78
|299.6
|305.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|67.34%
|63.49%
|Putts Per Round
|147
|29.32
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|96
|25.20%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|79
|14.50%
|15.87%
List's best finishes
- Although List hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 64.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Currently, List has 598 points, ranking him 55th in the FedExCup standings.
List's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.534 (he finished 30th in that event).
- List's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he produced a 6.128 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.186 mark ranked in the field.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.658, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.
- List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.114
|0.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.269
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.435
|-1.870
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.068
|0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.120
|-0.926
List's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|70-70-71-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-74-71-70
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|66-70-67-66
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-65-73
|-4
|18
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|70-71-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-68-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|65-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-72-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|69-68-66-66
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|67-68-66-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-68-72-69
|-4
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|72-67-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|375
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|56
|69-78-72-79
|+10
|10
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|75-75-71-74
|+7
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.