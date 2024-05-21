1H AGO
Lucas Glover betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Lucas Glover looks for better results in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after he placed 40th shooting 2-over in this tournament in 2022.
Latest odds for Glover at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In his last four appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Glover has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 4-under.
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2022, he finished 40th after posting a score of 2-over.
- When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Glover's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/26/2022
|40
|70-67-70-75
|+2
|5/27/2021
|8
|74-67-65-68
|-6
|6/11/2020
|23
|67-70-69-66
|-8
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
- Glover has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has an average of -1.745 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Glover has an average of 3.155 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Glover .
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.049 this season, which ranks 86th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.2 yards) ranks 166th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks 11th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.637. Additionally, he ranks 65th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.90%.
- On the greens, Glover has registered a -0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 169th on TOUR, while he ranks 102nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.87. He has broken par 21.75% of the time (160th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|287.2
|291.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|65
|66.90%
|62.78%
|Putts Per Round
|102
|28.87
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|160
|21.75%
|20.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|34
|13.00%
|14.17%
Glover's best finishes
- Glover has participated in 13 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 84.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Currently, Glover has 485 points, placing him 61st in the FedExCup standings.
Glover's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 0.965 mark ranked in the field.
- Glover put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.578.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover posted his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.876, which ranked him 47th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.049
|0.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.637
|3.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|11
|0.419
|1.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.530
|-1.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.576
|3.155
Glover's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|69-72-70-69
|-8
|41
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|69-69-64-65
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|5
|63-68-69-68
|-20
|65
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|66-64-62-68
|-20
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|66-64-66-69
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-67-69-70
|-4
|156
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|18
|72-67-69-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|69-67-72-68
|-12
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-66-68-67
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|70
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-72-70-72
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-73-72-75
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-69-68-71
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|71-70-73-69
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-70-69
|-5
|15
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.