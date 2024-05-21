PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Lucas Glover looks for better results in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after he placed 40th shooting 2-over in this tournament in 2022.

    Latest odds for Glover at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In his last four appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Glover has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • In Glover's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2022, he finished 40th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
    • In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Glover's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/26/20224070-67-70-75+2
    5/27/2021874-67-65-68-6
    6/11/20202367-70-69-66-8

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
    • Glover has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover has an average of -1.745 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Glover has an average of 3.155 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Glover .

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.049 this season, which ranks 86th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.2 yards) ranks 166th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Glover ranks 11th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.637. Additionally, he ranks 65th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.90%.
    • On the greens, Glover has registered a -0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 169th on TOUR, while he ranks 102nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.87. He has broken par 21.75% of the time (160th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance166287.2291.7
    Greens in Regulation %6566.90%62.78%
    Putts Per Round10228.8728.3
    Par Breakers16021.75%20.56%
    Bogey Avoidance3413.00%14.17%

    Glover's best finishes

    • Glover has participated in 13 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 84.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • Currently, Glover has 485 points, placing him 61st in the FedExCup standings.

    Glover's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 0.965 mark ranked in the field.
    • Glover put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 6.578.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover posted his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.876, which ranked him 47th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
    • Glover posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.0490.586
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.6373.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110.4191.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.530-1.745
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5763.155

    Glover's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2069-72-70-69-841
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic469-69-64-65-21115
    July 6-9John Deere Classic669-65-66-68-1681
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship563-68-69-68-2065
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship166-64-62-68-20500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship166-64-66-69-340
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-67-69-70-4156
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1872-67-69-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5969-67-72-68-12--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4570-65-73-65-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1271-71-69-70-7--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-66-68-67-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5873-74-66-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3569-71-68-73-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3568-71-70-67-819
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-70-74-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1168-69-72-69-670
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-72-70-72-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-73-72-75+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-69-68-71-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1671-70-73-69-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-70-69-515

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.