Lucas Glover betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Glover has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.

Glover has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events.

He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Glover has an average of -1.745 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.