1H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Lee Hodges hits the links May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club following a 12th-place finish in the PGA Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In his last two appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Hodges has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 1-over.
    • In 2023, Hodges finished 29th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Hodges' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20232969-67-74-70E
    5/26/20223569-71-68-73+1

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Hodges has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hodges has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Lee Hodges has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has an average of 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges is averaging 1.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hodges .

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.123, which ranks 120th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.7 yards) ranks 118th, and his 69.1% driving accuracy average ranks 21st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges has a 0.306 average that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hodges' 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 98th on TOUR this season, and his 28.78 putts-per-round average ranks 89th. He has broken par 21.11% of the time (170th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance118294.7299.2
    Greens in Regulation %12764.32%60.76%
    Putts Per Round8928.7828.4
    Par Breakers17021.11%16.32%
    Bogey Avoidance10915.31%14.24%

    Hodges' best finishes

    • Hodges, who has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • With 477 points, Hodges currently ranks 64th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hodges put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking in the field at 2.510.
    • Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.320 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 44th in the field with a mark of 0.387 (he finished 26th in that tournament).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.803), which ranked 19th in the field.
    • Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 26th in the field (he finished 26th in that event).

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.1230.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.3062.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green164-0.387-1.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting980.0130.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.1911.131

    Hodges' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-74-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1272-69-70-76-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-67-72-70-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1268-69-67-69-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    July 27-303M Open163-64-66-67-24500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-65-72-69-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship4574-72-73-68+743
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-70-71-70-8--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2170-72-68-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5772-65-77-69-910
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-74-69-67-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1268-73-72-72-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-70-72-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2672-70-66-73-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5875-71-68-69-18
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2468-70-72-75+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1271-65-67-69-8133

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

