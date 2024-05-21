Lee Hodges betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Lee Hodges hits the links May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club following a 12th-place finish in the PGA Championship his last time in competition.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In his last two appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Hodges has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 1-over.
- In 2023, Hodges finished 29th (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Hodges' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|29
|69-67-74-70
|E
|5/26/2022
|35
|69-71-68-73
|+1
Hodges' recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Hodges has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Hodges has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
- Lee Hodges has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has an average of 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges is averaging 1.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.123, which ranks 120th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.7 yards) ranks 118th, and his 69.1% driving accuracy average ranks 21st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges has a 0.306 average that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges' 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 98th on TOUR this season, and his 28.78 putts-per-round average ranks 89th. He has broken par 21.11% of the time (170th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|294.7
|299.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|127
|64.32%
|60.76%
|Putts Per Round
|89
|28.78
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|170
|21.11%
|16.32%
|Bogey Avoidance
|109
|15.31%
|14.24%
Hodges' best finishes
- Hodges, who has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times.
- With 477 points, Hodges currently ranks 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hodges put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking in the field at 2.510.
- Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 3.320 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 44th in the field with a mark of 0.387 (he finished 26th in that tournament).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.803), which ranked 19th in the field.
- Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 26th in the field (he finished 26th in that event).
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.123
|0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.306
|2.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|164
|-0.387
|-1.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|0.013
|0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.191
|1.131
Hodges' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-74-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|72-69-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-67-72-70
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|1
|63-64-66-67
|-24
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-65-72-69
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-73-68
|+7
|43
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|57
|72-65-77-69
|-9
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-74-69-67
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|72-70-66-73
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|75-71-68-69
|-1
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|68-70-72-75
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|71-65-67-69
|-8
|133
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.