Kevin Yu betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Kevin Yu enters the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge May 23-26 coming off a fourth-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic in his last competition.
Latest odds for Yu at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Yu's first time competing at the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Yu's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Yu has finished in the top five once.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Yu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Kevin Yu has averaged 315.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has an average of -1.793 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yu is averaging 3.375 Strokes Gained: Total.
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.906 this season, which ranks fourth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.9 yards) ranks 23rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 48th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.339. Additionally, he ranks third with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.89%.
- On the greens, Yu has registered a -0.460 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 183rd with a putts-per-round average of 30.42, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 30.13% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|307.9
|315.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|71.89%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|183
|30.42
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|7
|30.13%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|15.66%
|12.30%
Yu's best finishes
- Although Yu hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- With 389 points, Yu currently ranks 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Yu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Yu produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field at 6.130.
- Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.349.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.176, which ranked 22nd in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
- Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.906
|3.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.339
|2.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|174
|-0.541
|-0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.460
|-1.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.243
|3.375
Yu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|65-67-71-69
|-8
|9
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|70-67-65-66
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-66-67-72
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-71-72
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|71-63-72-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-68-73
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-73-74-67
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-69-66-67
|-15
|59
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.