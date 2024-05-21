Kevin Yu betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Yu produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field at 6.130.

Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.349.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993. He finished fourth in that tournament.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.176, which ranked 22nd in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.