1H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Kevin Yu enters the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge May 23-26 coming off a fourth-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Yu at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Yu's first time competing at the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Yu's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Yu has finished in the top five once.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Yu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Yu has averaged 315.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has an average of -1.793 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Yu is averaging 3.375 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.906 this season, which ranks fourth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.9 yards) ranks 23rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 48th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.339. Additionally, he ranks third with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.89%.
    • On the greens, Yu has registered a -0.460 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 183rd with a putts-per-round average of 30.42, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 30.13% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance23307.9315.8
    Greens in Regulation %371.89%72.22%
    Putts Per Round18330.4230.0
    Par Breakers730.13%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance11815.66%12.30%

    Yu's best finishes

    • Although Yu hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • With 389 points, Yu currently ranks 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Yu produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field at 6.130.
    • Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.349.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.176, which ranked 22nd in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
    • Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.9063.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.3392.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green174-0.541-0.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.460-1.793
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.2433.375

    Yu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4965-67-71-69-89
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic670-67-65-66-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    July 27-303M Open3770-66-67-72-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-67+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-71-72+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3071-63-72-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American Express366-66-66-63-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open664-74-73-67-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-68-73-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-67-70-69-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-73-74-67-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-69-66-67-1559

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

