Kevin Tway betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Kevin Tway will compete May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. In his most recent tournament he placed 43rd in the Wells Fargo Championship, shooting 6-over at Quail Hollow Club.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In his last six appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Tway has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of 5-under.
- Tway missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023.
- When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Tway's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|5/26/2022
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|6/11/2020
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|5/23/2019
|19
|68-70-69-71
|-2
|5/24/2018
|5
|66-69-68-67
|-10
Tway's recent performances
- Tway has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Tway has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Kevin Tway has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Tway has an average of 1.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tway is averaging 1.098 Strokes Gained: Total.
Tway's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|301.6
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.44%
|68.21%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.50
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.93%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|10.80%
|11.73%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Tway's best finishes
- Tway has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
Tway's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.098
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Tway's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|68-66-70-69
|-7
|7
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|47
|70-70-68-70
|-10
|9
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|71-67-67-74
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-69-68-71
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|69-67-63-68
|-15
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|71-65-71-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|68-66-66-69
|-19
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|69-66-64-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-71-74-72
|+6
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.