Kevin Tway betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Tway has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Tway has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Kevin Tway has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Tway has an average of 1.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.