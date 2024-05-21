PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Kevin Tway betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Tway betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Kevin Tway will compete May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. In his most recent tournament he placed 43rd in the Wells Fargo Championship, shooting 6-over at Quail Hollow Club.

    Latest odds for Tway at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In his last six appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Tway has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of 5-under.
    • Tway missed the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023.
    • When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
    • In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Tway's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023MC74-72+6
    5/26/2022MC73-74+7
    6/11/2020MC73-76+9
    5/23/20191968-70-69-71-2
    5/24/2018566-69-68-67-10

    Tway's recent performances

    • Tway has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Tway has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Tway has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Tway has an average of 1.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tway is averaging 1.098 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Tway .

    Tway's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-301.6302.7
    Greens in Regulation %-69.44%68.21%
    Putts Per Round-28.5028.6
    Par Breakers-25.93%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance-10.80%11.73%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Tway's best finishes

    • Tway has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.

    Tway's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.098

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Tway's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-72+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5268-66-70-69-77
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4770-70-68-70-109
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4471-67-67-74-96
    July 27-303M OpenMC67-72-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC70-71-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-69-68-71-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2369-67-63-68-15--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3271-65-71-70-1112
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship368-66-66-69-19105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson969-66-64-67-1873
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-71-74-72+617

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.