Kevin Streelman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.557. He finished 45th in that event.

Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.272. He finished 26th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.306.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Streelman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.850 (his best mark this season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.