Kevin Streelman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Kevin Streelman looks to improve upon his ninth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club May 23-26.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Over his last seven trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Streelman has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 31st.
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he finished ninth after posting a score of 4-under.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Streelman's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|9
|68-69-68-71
|-4
|5/26/2022
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|5/27/2021
|20
|69-66-69-72
|-4
|6/11/2020
|MC
|69-71
|E
|5/23/2019
|31
|69-71-69-72
|+1
|5/24/2018
|76
|69-67-72-76
|+4
Streelman's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Streelman has an average finish of 36th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Streelman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Kevin Streelman has averaged 293.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman is averaging -1.147 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging -1.629 Strokes Gained: Total.
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.179 this season (133rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.8 yards) ranks 132nd, while his 56.9% driving accuracy average ranks 135th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streelman ranks 89th on TOUR with a mark of 0.039.
- On the greens, Streelman has registered a -0.415 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 125th with a putts-per-round average of 29.08, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 25.56% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|292.8
|293.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|122
|64.67%
|62.15%
|Putts Per Round
|125
|29.08
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|84
|25.56%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|16.22%
|14.93%
Streelman's best finishes
- Streelman has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 36.4%.
- With 63 points, Streelman currently sits 173rd in the FedExCup standings.
Streelman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.557. He finished 45th in that event.
- Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.272. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.306.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Streelman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.850 (his best mark this season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- Streelman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 26th in the field (he finished 26th in that event).
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.179
|-1.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.039
|0.851
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.042
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.415
|-1.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.596
|-1.629
Streelman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|68-69-68-71
|-4
|75
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|72-69-71-74
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-72
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-63-71-71
|-8
|7
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|64-68-69-66
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|67-73-70-74
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-67-74-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|64-72-73-72
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|71-72-75-69
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
