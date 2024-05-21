Kevin Kisner betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Kevin Kisner didn't fare well the last time he donned the spikes in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Colonial Country Club.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Kisner has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge seven times of late, with one win. His average score has been 6-under, and his average finish has been 31st.
- In Kisner's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Kisner's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|5/26/2022
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|5/27/2021
|40
|69-67-71-71
|-2
|6/11/2020
|29
|67-69-68-69
|-7
|5/23/2019
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|5/24/2018
|52
|72-68-71-66
|-3
Kisner's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kisner has an average finish of 70th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Kisner has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of 4 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Kevin Kisner has averaged 280.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kisner has an average of 0.743 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kisner is averaging -3.421 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kisner's advanced stats and rankings
- Kisner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.995, which ranks 182nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (281.9 yards) ranks 177th, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranks 131st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kisner ranks 173rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.684. Additionally, he ranks 179th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 59.60%.
- On the greens, Kisner's 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 80th this season, and his 28.95 putts-per-round average ranks 114th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|177
|281.9
|280.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|179
|59.60%
|59.92%
|Putts Per Round
|114
|28.95
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|182
|19.44%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|172
|18.43%
|15.08%
Kisner's best finishes
- Kisner has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut two times.
- Currently, Kisner has 9 points, ranking him 210th in the FedExCup standings.
Kisner's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.102 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Kisner produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 1.550. In that event, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kisner's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 1.652 mark ranked in the field.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kisner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.354, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Kisner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.597) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|182
|-0.995
|-2.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.684
|-0.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.570
|-0.826
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.101
|0.743
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|183
|-2.148
|-3.421
Kisner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|69-72-76-68
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|78
|70-67-70-74
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|74-70-74-73
|+3
|3
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|68
|73-73-72-71
|+5
|6
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.