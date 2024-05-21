K.H. Lee betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 4.345 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

Lee produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee put up his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 2.017. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.406). That ranked 13th in the field.