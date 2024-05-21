K.H. Lee betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: K.H. Lee of South Korea hits a tee shot on the second hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
K.H. Lee looks to improve upon his 57th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club May 23-26.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Over his last four trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Lee has an average score of 6-over, with an average finish of 61st.
- In 2023, Lee finished 57th (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Lee's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|57
|68-69-75-73
|+5
|5/26/2022
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|6/11/2020
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|5/23/2019
|64
|72-69-71-74
|+6
Lee's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Lee has an average finish of 43rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Lee has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -1.027 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of -1.547 in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.049 this season (86th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranks 78th, while his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranks 81st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee sports a -0.273 average that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a putts-per-round average of 28.66, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 27.31% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|78
|299.6
|296.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|62.50%
|63.54%
|Putts Per Round
|81
|28.66
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|42
|27.31%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|75
|14.35%
|12.15%
Lee's best finishes
- Although Lee hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- Currently, Lee has 300 points, placing him 91st in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 4.345 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- Lee produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee put up his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 2.017. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.406). That ranked 13th in the field.
- Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.049
|-0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.273
|-0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|55
|0.177
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.072
|-1.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.024
|-1.547
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|68-69-75-73
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|72
|65-70-70-77
|+2
|3
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-67-69-71
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|69-64-66-68
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-76-72-67
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-70-73-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-67-71-71
|-9
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74-66
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.