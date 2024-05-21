PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

K.H. Lee betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: K.H. Lee of South Korea hits a tee shot on the second hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    K.H. Lee looks to improve upon his 57th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club May 23-26.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Over his last four trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Lee has an average score of 6-over, with an average finish of 61st.
    • In 2023, Lee finished 57th (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
    • Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Lee's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20235768-69-75-73+5
    5/26/2022MC70-72+2
    6/11/2020MC72-73+5
    5/23/20196472-69-71-74+6

    Lee's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Lee has an average finish of 43rd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Lee has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -1.027 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of -1.547 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.049 this season (86th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.6 yards) ranks 78th, while his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranks 81st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee sports a -0.273 average that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 81st with a putts-per-round average of 28.66, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 27.31% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance78299.6296.8
    Greens in Regulation %15662.50%63.54%
    Putts Per Round8128.6629.7
    Par Breakers4227.31%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance7514.35%12.15%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Although Lee hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
    • Currently, Lee has 300 points, placing him 91st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 4.345 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • Lee produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee put up his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 2.017. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.406). That ranked 13th in the field.
    • Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.049-0.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.273-0.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green550.1770.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.072-1.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.024-1.547

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5768-69-75-73+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-75+8--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7265-70-70-77+23
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-67-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-67-69-71-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open769-64-66-68-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-76-72-67+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-70-73-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-67-70-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express2565-64-74-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-67+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-66-70-66-13104
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-66-70-73-89
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-67-71-71-95
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D74-66-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

