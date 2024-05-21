PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Keegan Bradley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Keegan Bradley seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. He placed 32nd at the par-70 Colonial Country Club in 2020.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Bradley has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge once recently (in 2020), posting a score of 6-under and finishing 32nd.
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Bradley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/11/20203269-69-67-69-6

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Bradley has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Bradley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 2-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Keegan Bradley has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Bradley has an average of -1.673 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging 1.601 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.112, which ranks 79th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranks 65th, and his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley ranks 18th on TOUR with a mark of 0.517.
    • On the greens, Bradley's -0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 166th this season, while he averages 29.41 putts per round (155th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance65300.6303.6
    Greens in Regulation %2069.24%66.36%
    Putts Per Round15529.4129.1
    Par Breakers13323.71%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance8914.77%16.05%

    Bradley's best finishes

    • Bradley has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut nine times (75%).
    • As of now, Bradley has compiled 720 points, which ranks him 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.050.
    • Bradley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 4.749. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 2.660 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.601, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.112-0.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.5173.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green730.0780.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.500-1.673
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.2071.601

    Bradley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3074-73-65-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship162-63-64-68-23500
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2169-67-69-68-1541
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-71-67-71-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2971-68-71-68-2115
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-67-70-73-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-70-73-69-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1372-74-68-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry4569-70-72-67-1416
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-66-63-67-27245
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4373-68-71-73-311
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1170-66-69-11155
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-75-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2278-71-74-69+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5576-69-68-69-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2170-70-72-72E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship1869-67-68-69-11100

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

