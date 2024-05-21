Keegan Bradley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.050.

Bradley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 4.749. In that tournament, he finished 21st.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 2.660 mark ranked 13th in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.601, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.