Keegan Bradley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Keegan Bradley seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. He placed 32nd at the par-70 Colonial Country Club in 2020.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Bradley has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge once recently (in 2020), posting a score of 6-under and finishing 32nd.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Bradley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/11/2020
|32
|69-69-67-69
|-6
Bradley's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Bradley has finished in the top 20 once.
- Bradley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 2-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Keegan Bradley has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Bradley has an average of -1.673 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging 1.601 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.112, which ranks 79th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranks 65th, and his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley ranks 18th on TOUR with a mark of 0.517.
- On the greens, Bradley's -0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 166th this season, while he averages 29.41 putts per round (155th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|65
|300.6
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|20
|69.24%
|66.36%
|Putts Per Round
|155
|29.41
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|133
|23.71%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|14.77%
|16.05%
Bradley's best finishes
- Bradley has not won any of the 12 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut nine times (75%).
- As of now, Bradley has compiled 720 points, which ranks him 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.050.
- Bradley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 4.749. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 2.660 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.601, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.112
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.517
|3.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.078
|0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.500
|-1.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.207
|1.601
Bradley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|74-73-65-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|1
|62-63-64-68
|-23
|500
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-67-69-68
|-15
|41
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-71-67-71
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|115
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-67-70-73
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|72-74-68-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|69-70-72-67
|-14
|16
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-66-63-67
|-27
|245
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|73-68-71-73
|-3
|11
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|70-66-69
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|78-71-74-69
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|76-69-68-69
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|70-70-72-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|100
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.