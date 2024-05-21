Justin Rose betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
In his last time out at the PGA Championship, Justin Rose posted a sixth-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge trying for better results.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Rose has played the Charles Schwab Challenge six times of late, with one win. His average score has been 7-under, and his average finish has been 19th.
- Rose finished 12th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge (in 2023).
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Rose's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|12
|69-66-72-70
|-3
|5/26/2022
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|5/27/2021
|20
|68-68-69-71
|-4
|6/11/2020
|3
|63-69-68-66
|-14
|5/23/2019
|58
|74-67-74-70
|+5
|5/24/2018
|1
|66-64-66-64
|-20
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Rose has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
- Justin Rose has averaged 293.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has an average of 0.924 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rose has an average of 0.052 in his past five tournaments.
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.073 (107th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.9 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rose ranks 164th on TOUR with a mark of -0.518.
- On the greens, Rose's 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 41st on TOUR this season, and his 28.22 putts-per-round average ranks 25th. He has broken par 22.37% of the time (154th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|295.9
|293.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|159
|62.46%
|58.68%
|Putts Per Round
|25
|28.22
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|154
|22.37%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|12.31%
|14.24%
Rose's best finishes
- Rose has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut eight times.
- As of now, Rose has accumulated 478 points, which ranks him 63rd in the FedExCup standings.
Rose's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.549 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Rose's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.118. He finished 56th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.593 (he finished 40th in that event).
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.839), which ranked 15th in the field.
- Rose delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.450) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (which ranked him 24th in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.073
|0.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.518
|-1.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|84
|0.027
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.289
|0.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.276
|0.052
Rose's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-66-72-70
|-3
|59
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|8
|69-69-66-71
|-13
|85
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|76-67-61-68
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-65-68-73
|-4
|156
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|72-71-68-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|71-69-75-61
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|67-70-67-70
|-6
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-71-74-73
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|68-71-66
|-11
|155
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-73-66-71
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|74-68-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|70-67-64-69
|-14
|263
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.