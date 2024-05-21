PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Rose betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    In his last time out at the PGA Championship, Justin Rose posted a sixth-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge trying for better results.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Rose has played the Charles Schwab Challenge six times of late, with one win. His average score has been 7-under, and his average finish has been 19th.
    • Rose finished 12th (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge (in 2023).
    • Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Rose's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20231269-66-72-70-3
    5/26/2022MC72-71+3
    5/27/20212068-68-69-71-4
    6/11/2020363-69-68-66-14
    5/23/20195874-67-74-70+5
    5/24/2018166-64-66-64-20

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Rose has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Justin Rose has averaged 293.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose has an average of 0.924 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rose has an average of 0.052 in his past five tournaments.
    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.073 (107th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.9 yards ranks 110th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rose ranks 164th on TOUR with a mark of -0.518.
    • On the greens, Rose's 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 41st on TOUR this season, and his 28.22 putts-per-round average ranks 25th. He has broken par 22.37% of the time (154th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance110295.9293.7
    Greens in Regulation %15962.46%58.68%
    Putts Per Round2528.2228.0
    Par Breakers15422.37%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance2012.31%14.24%

    Rose's best finishes

    • Rose has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • As of now, Rose has accumulated 478 points, which ranks him 63rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Rose's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.549 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Rose's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.118. He finished 56th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.593 (he finished 40th in that event).
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.839), which ranked 15th in the field.
    • Rose delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.450) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (which ranked him 24th in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.0730.620
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.518-1.576
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green840.0270.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2890.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.2760.052

    Rose's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1269-66-72-70-359
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open869-69-66-71-1385
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC76-68+4--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2076-67-61-68-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-65-68-73-4156
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge872-71-68-66-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry4071-69-75-61-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5767-70-67-70-65
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5669-71-74-73-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1168-71-66-11155
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6469-71-73-70-14
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-77+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4470-73-66-71-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5274-68-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship670-67-64-69-14263

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

