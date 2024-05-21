Justin Rose betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.549 (he missed the cut in that event).

Rose's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.118. He finished 56th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose's best effort this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.593 (he finished 40th in that event).

At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.839), which ranked 15th in the field.