Justin Lower betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 1.265 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864 (he finished third in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.156, which ranked 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 25th.