PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. He finished 57th at the par-70 Colonial Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Lower at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Lower has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge once of late, in 2023. He finished 57th, posting a score of 5-over.
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
    • Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Lower's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20235770-68-73-74+5

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Lower has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Justin Lower has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has an average of 1.937 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower is averaging 3.443 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lower .

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.164 (131st) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.6 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower owns a 0.425 average that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 69.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower's 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 76th on TOUR this season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranks 108th. He has broken par 27.00% of the time (48th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance112295.6297.2
    Greens in Regulation %1969.25%69.75%
    Putts Per Round10828.9128.1
    Par Breakers4827.00%26.85%
    Bogey Avoidance10014.99%11.11%

    Lower's best finishes

    • Lower has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 73.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • Currently, Lower sits 80th in the FedExCup standings with 368 points.

    Lower's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 1.265 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864 (he finished third in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.156, which ranked 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 25th.
    • Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.164-0.720
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.4252.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.075-0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.1091.937
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.2953.443

    Lower's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5770-68-73-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2567-70-75-69-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic868-65-67-69-1985
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4472-66-68-73-96
    July 27-303M Open4367-71-71-67-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC78-67+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4567-69-71-75-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-72-68-75+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2365-68-73-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2067-67-67-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7470-68-70-71-12
    January 18-21The American Express3964-68-68-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-70-72-72-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3667-76-69-78+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D77+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2872-67-69-67-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2566-77-71-70-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-64-71-69-1873
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-69-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.