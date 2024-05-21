Justin Lower betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.
Justin Lower seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. He finished 57th at the par-70 Colonial Country Club in 2023.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Lower has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge once of late, in 2023. He finished 57th, posting a score of 5-over.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Lower's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|57
|70-68-73-74
|+5
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Lower has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Justin Lower has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has an average of 1.937 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower is averaging 3.443 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.164 (131st) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.6 yards ranks 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower owns a 0.425 average that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 69.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower's 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 76th on TOUR this season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranks 108th. He has broken par 27.00% of the time (48th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|112
|295.6
|297.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|19
|69.25%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|28.91
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|48
|27.00%
|26.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|100
|14.99%
|11.11%
Lower's best finishes
- Lower has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 73.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Currently, Lower sits 80th in the FedExCup standings with 368 points.
Lower's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 1.265 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864 (he finished third in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.156, which ranked 13th in the field). In that event, he finished 25th.
- Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him third in the field). In that event, he finished third.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.164
|-0.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.425
|2.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.075
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.109
|1.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.295
|3.443
Lower's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|70-68-73-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|67-70-75-69
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|8
|68-65-67-69
|-19
|85
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|72-66-68-73
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-71-71-67
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-72-68-75
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|65-68-73-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|67-76-69-78
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-64-71-69
|-18
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-69-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.