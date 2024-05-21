Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Myrtle Beach Classic, Joseph Bramlett concluded the weekend at 10-under, good for a 26th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge May 23-26 trying for a higher finish.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Over the last two times Bramlett has played the Charles Schwab Challenge, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In 2023, Bramlett missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Bramlett's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|5/27/2021
|MC
|69-77
|+6
Bramlett's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Bramlett has an average finish of 31st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Bramlett has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.
- Joseph Bramlett has averaged 313.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging -0.747 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bramlett has an average of 1.629 in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
- Bramlett has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.349 this season, which ranks 34th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.5 yards) ranks 16th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett sports a -0.026 mark (99th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Bramlett's -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 115th this season, and his 29.26 putts-per-round average ranks 145th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|16
|308.5
|313.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|57
|67.25%
|66.27%
|Putts Per Round
|145
|29.26
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|127
|23.83%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.74%
|14.29%
Bramlett's best finishes
- Bramlett, who has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Currently, Bramlett has 142 points, placing him 136th in the FedExCup standings.
Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.972 (he finished 26th in that event).
- Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.020.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.638, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished 25th.
- Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 14th in the field.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.349
|1.923
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.026
|-0.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.160
|1.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.066
|-0.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.417
|1.629
Bramlett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-70-70-75
|E
|51
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-70
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-66-74-72
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|66-70-67-74
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-69-72
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.