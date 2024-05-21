Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.972 (he finished 26th in that event).

Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.020.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.638, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished 25th.