Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    In his last competition at the Myrtle Beach Classic, Joseph Bramlett concluded the weekend at 10-under, good for a 26th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge May 23-26 trying for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Over the last two times Bramlett has played the Charles Schwab Challenge, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In 2023, Bramlett missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Bramlett's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023MC73-70+3
    5/27/2021MC69-77+6

    Bramlett's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Bramlett has an average finish of 31st.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Bramlett has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Joseph Bramlett has averaged 313.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging -0.747 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bramlett has an average of 1.629 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bramlett .

    Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bramlett has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.349 this season, which ranks 34th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.5 yards) ranks 16th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett sports a -0.026 mark (99th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Bramlett's -0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 115th this season, and his 29.26 putts-per-round average ranks 145th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance16308.5313.3
    Greens in Regulation %5767.25%66.27%
    Putts Per Round14529.2629.6
    Par Breakers12723.83%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.74%14.29%

    Bramlett's best finishes

    • Bramlett, who has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Currently, Bramlett has 142 points, placing him 136th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.972 (he finished 26th in that event).
    • Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.020.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.638, which ranked ninth in the field). In that event, he finished 25th.
    • Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 14th in the field.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3491.923
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.026-0.747
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1601.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.066-0.747
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.4171.629

    Bramlett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1673-70-70-75E51
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-66-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-65-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-73-70-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-66-74-72-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3866-70-67-74-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-69-71-69-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-69-72-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3671-70-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2668-66-68-72-1019

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

