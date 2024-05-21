Jorge Campillo betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Campillo put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 2.210.

Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.598 (he finished 24th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.886 mark ranked sixth in the field.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Campillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.083, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.