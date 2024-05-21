1H AGO
Jorge Campillo betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Jorge Campillo enters play in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 23-26 after a fourth-place finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Campillo is playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Campillo's recent performances
- Campillo has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Campillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 14-under.
- Off the tee, Jorge Campillo has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Campillo has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campillo is averaging 2.573 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Campillo owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.083 (111th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.4 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campillo ranks 38th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.378. Additionally, he ranks 100th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.56%.
- On the greens, Campillo has registered a 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 74th on TOUR, while he ranks 22nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.20. He has broken par 24.63% of the time (108th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|295.4
|296.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|100
|65.56%
|67.71%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.20
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|108
|24.63%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|56
|13.70%
|12.50%
Campillo's best finishes
- Campillo has not won any of the 10 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Currently, Campillo sits 121st in the FedExCup standings with 180 points.
Campillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Campillo put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 2.210.
- Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.598 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.886 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Campillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.083, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Campillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Campillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.083
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.378
|2.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.344
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.114
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.753
|2.573
Campillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-68-71
|-3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-74
|+14
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|67-70-67-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|71-69-72-67
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|71-68-71-74
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|68-72-67-69
|-12
|28
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|68-65-69-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|59
All stats in this article are accurate for Campillo as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
