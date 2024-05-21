PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Jorge Campillo betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jorge Campillo betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Jorge Campillo enters play in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 23-26 after a fourth-place finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Campillo at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Campillo is playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
    • Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Campillo's recent performances

    • Campillo has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Campillo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 14-under.
    • Off the tee, Jorge Campillo has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Campillo has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campillo is averaging 2.573 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Campillo .

    Campillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campillo owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.083 (111th) this season, while his average driving distance of 295.4 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campillo ranks 38th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.378. Additionally, he ranks 100th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.56%.
    • On the greens, Campillo has registered a 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 74th on TOUR, while he ranks 22nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.20. He has broken par 24.63% of the time (108th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance114295.4296.0
    Greens in Regulation %10065.56%67.71%
    Putts Per Round2228.2028.3
    Par Breakers10824.63%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance5613.70%12.50%

    Campillo's best finishes

    • Campillo has not won any of the 10 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Currently, Campillo sits 121st in the FedExCup standings with 180 points.

    Campillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Campillo put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 2.210.
    • Campillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.598 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campillo's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 3.886 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Campillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.083, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Campillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    Campillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.083-0.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3782.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green220.3440.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.1140.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7532.573

    Campillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-68-68-71-3--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC82-74+14--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1967-70-67-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5371-69-72-67-57
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC76-66-2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4971-68-71-74E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-78+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1868-72-67-69-1228
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2468-65-69-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic466-66-67-70-1559

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campillo as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

