PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Spieth betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Jordan Spieth will compete May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. In his most recent tournament he finished 43rd in the PGA Championship, shooting 4-under at Valhalla Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Over his last seven trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Spieth has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 10th.
    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.

    Spieth's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023MC72-72+4
    5/26/2022769-66-70-70-5
    5/27/2021263-66-66-73-12
    6/11/20201065-65-68-71-11
    5/23/2019865-70-68-72-5
    5/24/20183269-68-70-68-5

    Spieth's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Spieth has an average finish of 37th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Spieth has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Jordan Spieth has averaged 310.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging -0.666 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spieth has an average of 0.718 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Spieth .

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.522 (14th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.9 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth ranks 129th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.199, while he ranks 85th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.11%.
    • On the greens, Spieth has registered a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a putts-per-round average of 28.18, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 24.58% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance39304.9310.1
    Greens in Regulation %8566.11%63.89%
    Putts Per Round1928.1829.0
    Par Breakers11024.58%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance6313.89%14.93%

    Spieth's best finishes

    • Spieth has played 13 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times (61.5%).
    • Currently, Spieth has 648 points, ranking him 52nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.199. He finished 29th in that tournament.
    • Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.492 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.926), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5222.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.199-1.689
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.1560.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.346-0.666
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.8250.718

    Spieth's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday569-72-72-71-4110
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-69+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2369-71-71-73E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship663-68-68-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3468-70-72-71+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2769-71-70-71+1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge668-67-71-68-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry366-67-67-65-27350
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open668-66-69-67-1495
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC66-73-5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3069-74-77-69+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1073-68-72-69-668
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC79-74+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3970-67-69-72-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2969-71-76-70+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship4369-69-67-73-415

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.