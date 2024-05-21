Jordan Spieth betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Jordan Spieth will compete May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. In his most recent tournament he finished 43rd in the PGA Championship, shooting 4-under at Valhalla Golf Club.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Over his last seven trips to the Charles Schwab Challenge, Spieth has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 10th.
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (18th) en route to his win last year.
Spieth's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|5/26/2022
|7
|69-66-70-70
|-5
|5/27/2021
|2
|63-66-66-73
|-12
|6/11/2020
|10
|65-65-68-71
|-11
|5/23/2019
|8
|65-70-68-72
|-5
|5/24/2018
|32
|69-68-70-68
|-5
Spieth's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Spieth has an average finish of 37th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Spieth has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Jordan Spieth has averaged 310.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging -0.666 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spieth has an average of 0.718 in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.522 (14th) this season, while his average driving distance of 304.9 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth ranks 129th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.199, while he ranks 85th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.11%.
- On the greens, Spieth has registered a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a putts-per-round average of 28.18, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 24.58% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|304.9
|310.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|85
|66.11%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|19
|28.18
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|110
|24.58%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|63
|13.89%
|14.93%
Spieth's best finishes
- Spieth has played 13 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut eight times (61.5%).
- Currently, Spieth has 648 points, ranking him 52nd in the FedExCup standings.
Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.199. He finished 29th in that tournament.
- Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 4.492 mark ranked second in the field.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.926), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.522
|2.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.199
|-1.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.156
|0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.346
|-0.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.825
|0.718
Spieth's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|69-72-72-71
|-4
|110
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|69-71-71-73
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|63-68-68-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|68-70-72-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|27
|69-71-70-71
|+1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|68-67-71-68
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|3
|66-67-67-65
|-27
|350
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|95
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|69-74-77-69
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|73-68-72-69
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|70-67-69-72
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|69-71-76-70
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|69-69-67-73
|-4
|15
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
