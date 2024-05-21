Jordan Spieth betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

In his last five tournaments, Spieth has an average finish of 37th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Spieth has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Jordan Spieth has averaged 310.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging -0.666 Strokes Gained: Putting.