Joel Dahmen betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Joel Dahmen will play May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. In his most recent tournament he finished 59th in the Myrtle Beach Classic, shooting 3-under at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Dahmen's average finish has been 43rd, and his average score 1-under, over his last six appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Dahmen last played at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, finishing 68th with a score of 7-over.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Dahmen's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|5/26/2022
|63
|71-70-70-75
|+6
|5/27/2021
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|6/11/2020
|19
|68-65-70-68
|-9
|5/23/2019
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|5/24/2018
|20
|68-69-68-69
|-6
Dahmen's recent performances
- In his last five events, Dahmen has an average finish of 63rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Dahmen has an average finishing position of 63rd in his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Dahmen has an average of -0.870 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dahmen has an average of -2.927 in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.229, which ranks 62nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.7 yards) ranks 153rd, and his 65% driving accuracy average ranks 63rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen owns a 0.345 average that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen's -0.715 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 178th this season, while he averages 29.58 putts per round (168th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|153
|289.7
|294.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|27
|68.89%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|168
|29.58
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|140
|23.19%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|95
|14.86%
|13.89%
Dahmen's best finishes
- Dahmen is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 14 tournaments).
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Currently, Dahmen ranks 116th in the FedExCup standings with 202 points.
Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 4.094. In that event, he finished 11th.
- Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 8.127 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen produced his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 3.792. In that tournament, he finished 11th.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.002, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked 11th in the field.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.229
|-0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.345
|-0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|139
|-0.188
|-1.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|178
|-0.715
|-0.870
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.328
|-2.927
Dahmen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-67-72-71
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|72-65-64-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|67-72-74-73
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-67-68-72
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|72-70-70-72
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|71-68-74-75
|E
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|69-67-73-72
|-3
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.