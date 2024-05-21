Joel Dahmen betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 4.094. In that event, he finished 11th.

Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 8.127 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 49th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen produced his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 3.792. In that tournament, he finished 11th.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.002, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.