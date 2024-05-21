PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Joel Dahmen will play May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. In his most recent tournament he finished 59th in the Myrtle Beach Classic, shooting 3-under at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Dahmen's average finish has been 43rd, and his average score 1-under, over his last six appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • Dahmen last played at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, finishing 68th with a score of 7-over.
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Dahmen's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20236872-69-70-76+7
    5/26/20226371-70-70-75+6
    5/27/2021MC74-71+5
    6/11/20201968-65-70-68-9
    5/23/2019MC74-69+3
    5/24/20182068-69-68-69-6

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Dahmen has an average finish of 63rd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 294.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Dahmen has an average of -0.870 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dahmen has an average of -2.927 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Dahmen .

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.229, which ranks 62nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.7 yards) ranks 153rd, and his 65% driving accuracy average ranks 63rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen owns a 0.345 average that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dahmen's -0.715 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 178th this season, while he averages 29.58 putts per round (168th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance153289.7294.1
    Greens in Regulation %2768.89%66.67%
    Putts Per Round16829.5829.6
    Par Breakers14023.19%20.14%
    Bogey Avoidance9514.86%13.89%

    Dahmen's best finishes

    • Dahmen is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 14 tournaments).
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Currently, Dahmen ranks 116th in the FedExCup standings with 202 points.

    Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 4.094. In that event, he finished 11th.
    • Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 8.127 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen produced his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking third in the field at 3.792. In that tournament, he finished 11th.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.002, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked 11th in the field.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.229-0.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.345-0.845
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green139-0.188-1.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting178-0.715-0.870
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.328-2.927

    Dahmen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6872-69-70-76+73
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-72+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-78+12--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-76+9--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-68E--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-68-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6470-67-72-71E4
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1369-67-68-71-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open772-65-64-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5967-72-74-73+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7271-67-68-72-23
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-68-71-70-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4972-68-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1174-67-67-68-12160
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4972-70-70-72E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-75+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6771-68-74-75E2
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6267-69-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5969-67-73-72-33

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

