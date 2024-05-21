PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Jimmy Walker betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jimmy Walker betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    When he takes the course May 23-26, Jimmy Walker will look to build upon his last performance in the Charles Schwab Challenge. In 2023, he shot 1-over and finished 40th at Colonial Country Club.

    Latest odds for Walker at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Walker's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 2-under, over his last five appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • Walker last participated in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, finishing 40th with a score of 1-over.
    • Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Walker's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20234073-67-71-70+1
    5/27/2021MC72-73+5
    6/11/2020MC70-76+6
    5/23/20191967-74-70-67-2
    5/24/20182068-70-70-66-6

    Walker's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Walker finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Walker finished 50th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
    • He finished 6-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Jimmy Walker has averaged 301.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has an average of -1.865 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Walker has an average of -5.605 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Walker .

    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance45307.2301.9
    Greens in Regulation %17264.08%60.19%
    Putts Per Round7728.9030.3
    Par Breakers16420.16%17.13%
    Bogey Avoidance17015.76%20.83%

    Walker's best finishes

    • Walker participated in 30 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 40%.
    • Last season Walker's best performance came at the Fortinet Championship. He shot 7-under and finished 30th in that event.
    • Walker's 294 points last season ranked him 128th in the FedExCup standings.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.216-1.611
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.120-0.818
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green750.100-1.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.022-1.865
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.214-5.605

    Walker's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4073-67-71-70+113
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-76+9--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4267-68-69-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-73+5--
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-67-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-69-69-73-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4367-72-74-67-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-69+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC73-72+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC78-75+13--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5069-70-71-72-65
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-72-1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-76+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.