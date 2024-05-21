Jimmy Walker betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
When he takes the course May 23-26, Jimmy Walker will look to build upon his last performance in the Charles Schwab Challenge. In 2023, he shot 1-over and finished 40th at Colonial Country Club.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Walker's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 2-under, over his last five appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- Walker last participated in the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, finishing 40th with a score of 1-over.
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Walker's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|40
|73-67-71-70
|+1
|5/27/2021
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|6/11/2020
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|5/23/2019
|19
|67-74-70-67
|-2
|5/24/2018
|20
|68-70-70-66
|-6
Walker's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Walker finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Walker finished 50th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- He finished 6-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Jimmy Walker has averaged 301.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has an average of -1.865 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Walker has an average of -5.605 in his past five tournaments.
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|307.2
|301.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|172
|64.08%
|60.19%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.90
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|164
|20.16%
|17.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|170
|15.76%
|20.83%
Walker's best finishes
- Walker participated in 30 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 40%.
- Last season Walker's best performance came at the Fortinet Championship. He shot 7-under and finished 30th in that event.
- Walker's 294 points last season ranked him 128th in the FedExCup standings.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.216
|-1.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.120
|-0.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|75
|0.100
|-1.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.022
|-1.865
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.214
|-5.605
Walker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|40
|73-67-71-70
|+1
|13
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-69-69-73
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|67-72-74-67
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|69-70-71-72
|-6
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.