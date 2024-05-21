Jimmy Walker betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

In his last five appearances, Walker finished outside the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.

Walker finished 50th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.

He finished 6-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Jimmy Walker has averaged 301.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Walker has an average of -1.865 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.