PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 10: J.T. Poston hits a tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 10: J.T. Poston hits a tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    J.T. Poston looks for a better result in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge having failed to make the cut at Colonial Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Poston at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In his last seven appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Poston has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 5-under.
    • In Poston's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Poston's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023MC75-71+6
    5/26/2022MC75-70+5
    5/27/2021MC74-74+8
    6/11/20201068-66-67-68-11
    5/23/2019MC74-71+5
    5/24/20182069-68-65-72-6

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Poston has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 289.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston is averaging -0.506 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston is averaging -0.804 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Poston .

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.008 this season (96th on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.1 yards) ranks 162nd, while his 74.2% driving accuracy average ranks seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston has a -0.173 average that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Poston's 0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 86th this season, while he averages 28.58 putts per round (64th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance162288.1289.0
    Greens in Regulation %9365.89%58.95%
    Putts Per Round6428.5828.5
    Par Breakers3527.52%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance7414.34%16.98%

    Poston's best finishes

    • Poston has played 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 84.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • Poston, who has 991 points, currently sits 22nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Poston's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.724 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.763.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 5.275 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.891, which ranked 17th in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
    • Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee96-0.008-0.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.173-1.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.2941.781
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.072-0.506
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.185-0.804

    Poston's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3876-70-72-73+319
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-67-65-68-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open669-66-65-71-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship4171-73-69-73+213
    July 27-303M Open266-66-66-69-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-68-67-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-67-70-70-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship2269-68-73-66-4156
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open363-69-68-66-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-72-67-66-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry568-68-66-65-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii670-66-68-61-15100
    January 18-21The American Express1167-65-64-69-2365
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-68-69-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-71-66-71-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6669-71-69-75E4
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5571-74-75-76+811
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-68-69-78-414
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-74-74-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage563-68-70-69-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6073-77-72-72+108
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.