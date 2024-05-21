J.T. Poston betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Poston has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Poston has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five events.

Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 289.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Poston is averaging -0.506 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.