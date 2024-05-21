J.T. Poston betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 10: J.T. Poston hits a tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
J.T. Poston looks for a better result in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge having failed to make the cut at Colonial Country Club in 2023.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In his last seven appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Poston has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 5-under.
- In Poston's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Emiliano Grillo posted numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- En route to his victory last year, Grillo posted an average driving distance of 283.1 (66th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Poston's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|5/26/2022
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|5/27/2021
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|6/11/2020
|10
|68-66-67-68
|-11
|5/23/2019
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|5/24/2018
|20
|69-68-65-72
|-6
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Poston has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 289.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Poston is averaging -0.506 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston is averaging -0.804 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.008 this season (96th on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.1 yards) ranks 162nd, while his 74.2% driving accuracy average ranks seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston has a -0.173 average that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston's 0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 86th this season, while he averages 28.58 putts per round (64th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|288.1
|289.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|93
|65.89%
|58.95%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.58
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|35
|27.52%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|74
|14.34%
|16.98%
Poston's best finishes
- Poston has played 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 84.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Poston, who has 991 points, currently sits 22nd in the FedExCup standings.
Poston's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.724 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 2.763.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 5.275 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.891, which ranked 17th in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
- Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|-0.008
|-0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.173
|-1.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.294
|1.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.072
|-0.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.185
|-0.804
Poston's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|76-70-72-73
|+3
|19
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-67-65-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|69-66-65-71
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-73-69-73
|+2
|13
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|66-66-66-69
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-68-67-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-67-70-70
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|69-68-73-66
|-4
|156
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|63-69-68-66
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|70-66-68-61
|-15
|100
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|67-65-64-69
|-23
|65
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-68-69
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|69-71-69-75
|E
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|55
|71-74-75-76
|+8
|11
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-68-69-78
|-4
|14
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-74-74-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|63-68-70-69
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|73-77-72-72
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.