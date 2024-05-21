J.J. Spaun betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his tee shoot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
J.J. Spaun will compete in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 23-26 after a 26th-place finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Spaun's average finish has been 63rd, and his average score 6-over, over his last four appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he finished 63rd after posting a score of 6-over.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Spaun's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|63
|70-69-70-77
|+6
|5/26/2022
|W/D
|78
|+8
|5/24/2018
|MC
|75-71
|+6
Spaun's recent performances
- In his last five events, Spaun has an average finish of 38th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Spaun has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
- Off the tee, J.J. Spaun has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging 0.510 Strokes Gained: Total.
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.179 (133rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.8 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 71st on TOUR with a mark of 0.171.
- On the greens, Spaun's -0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 151st this season, while he averages 29.52 putts per round (161st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|137
|291.8
|296.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|66.33%
|67.71%
|Putts Per Round
|161
|29.52
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|174
|20.88%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|125
|15.82%
|11.46%
Spaun's best finishes
- Spaun, who has participated in 13 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut five times.
- With 59 points, Spaun currently sits 176th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.434 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206 (he finished 36th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 2.662 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Spaun delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.421 (his best mark this season), which ranked 18th in the field. He finished 36th in that event.
- Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.179
|0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.171
|1.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.140
|-1.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.372
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.519
|0.510
Spaun's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-69-70-77
|+6
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|72-71-70-77
|+2
|26
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-69-67-70
|-12
|20
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-68-71-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|130
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|66-73-69-67
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-68-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|67
|69-70-73-66
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-64-63
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-73-66
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-72-75-68
|E
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
