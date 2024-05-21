PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: J.J. Spaun of the United States plays his tee shoot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    J.J. Spaun will compete in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 23-26 after a 26th-place finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Spaun's average finish has been 63rd, and his average score 6-over, over his last four appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he finished 63rd after posting a score of 6-over.
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
    • Grillo also posted numbers of 283.1 in average driving distance (66th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Spaun's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20236370-69-70-77+6
    5/26/2022W/D78+8
    5/24/2018MC75-71+6

    Spaun's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Spaun has an average finish of 38th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Spaun has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
    • Off the tee, J.J. Spaun has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging 0.510 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Spaun .

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.179 (133rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.8 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 71st on TOUR with a mark of 0.171.
    • On the greens, Spaun's -0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 151st this season, while he averages 29.52 putts per round (161st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance137291.8296.6
    Greens in Regulation %7866.33%67.71%
    Putts Per Round16129.5229.8
    Par Breakers17420.88%18.40%
    Bogey Avoidance12515.82%11.46%

    Spaun's best finishes

    • Spaun, who has participated in 13 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut five times.
    • With 59 points, Spaun currently sits 176th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.434 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206 (he finished 36th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 2.662 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Spaun delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.421 (his best mark this season), which ranked 18th in the field. He finished 36th in that event.
    • Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.1790.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.1711.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.140-1.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.372-0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.5190.510

    Spaun's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6370-69-70-77+64
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3072-71-70-77+226
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-69-67-70-1220
    July 27-303M Open3766-68-71-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-70-69-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2470-68-68-67-7130
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-69-69-67-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4666-73-69-67-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-68-69-68-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6769-70-73-66-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-64-63-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-73-66-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-69+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-71-70-75E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-69-71-69-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-72-75-68E7
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2671-67-69-67-1019

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

