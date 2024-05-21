J.J. Spaun betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.434 mark ranked fifth in the field.

Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206 (he finished 36th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 2.662 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Spaun delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.421 (his best mark this season), which ranked 18th in the field. He finished 36th in that event.