Hayden Buckley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Hayden Buckley hits the links May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club following a 59th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic his last time in competition.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Buckley has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- In Buckley's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Buckley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|5/26/2022
|MC
|76-72
|+8
Buckley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Buckley has an average finish of 56th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Buckley has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Hayden Buckley has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley is averaging -0.699 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Buckley has an average of -3.677 in his past five tournaments.
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.035 this season (99th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranks 121st, while his 64.2% driving accuracy average ranks 67th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley owns a -0.622 average that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Buckley's -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 127th this season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranks 128th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|294.3
|296.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|147
|62.96%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|128
|29.09
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|162
|21.72%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|175
|18.86%
|17.06%
Buckley's best finishes
- Buckley has participated in 14 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 35.7%.
- Currently, Buckley has 43 points, placing him 185th in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.762. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.383 mark ranked 42nd in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.657 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Buckley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.841). That ranked 13th in the field.
- Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|-0.035
|-0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.622
|-1.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.139
|-0.672
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.131
|-0.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-0.928
|-3.677
Buckley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|67-72-71-68
|-2
|26
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|67-71-73-71
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|72
|71-71-75-72
|+9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|71-65-71-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-69
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|76-74-69
|+3
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-69-67-70
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-69-76
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|65-70-72-67
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
