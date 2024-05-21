Hayden Buckley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

In his last five events, Buckley has an average finish of 56th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Buckley has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Hayden Buckley has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Buckley is averaging -0.699 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.