Hayden Buckley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Hayden Buckley hits the links May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club following a 59th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic his last time in competition.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Buckley has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • In Buckley's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Buckley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023MC73-70+3
    5/26/2022MC76-72+8

    Buckley's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Buckley has an average finish of 56th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Buckley has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Hayden Buckley has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley is averaging -0.699 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Buckley has an average of -3.677 in his past five tournaments.
    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buckley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.035 this season (99th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranks 121st, while his 64.2% driving accuracy average ranks 67th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley owns a -0.622 average that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Buckley's -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 127th this season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranks 128th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121294.3296.7
    Greens in Regulation %14762.96%63.89%
    Putts Per Round12829.0929.6
    Par Breakers16221.72%19.05%
    Bogey Avoidance17518.86%17.06%

    Buckley's best finishes

    • Buckley has participated in 14 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 35.7%.
    • Currently, Buckley has 43 points, placing him 185th in the FedExCup standings.

    Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Buckley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.762. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.383 mark ranked 42nd in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.657 mark ranked 18th in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Buckley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.841). That ranked 13th in the field.
    • Buckley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him 28th in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee99-0.035-0.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-0.622-1.951
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green128-0.139-0.672
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.131-0.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-0.928-3.677

    Buckley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-77+13--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5267-72-71-68-226
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6467-71-73-71-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7271-71-75-72+9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5971-65-71-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-66-69-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7776-74-69+35
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-69-67-70-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-69-76+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-77+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5265-70-72-67-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5970-69-69-73-33

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

