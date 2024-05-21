Harry Hall betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the Myrtle Beach Classic, Harry Hall ended the weekend at 7-under, good for a 40th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge May 23-26 aiming for a better finish.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Hall has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge once of late, in 2023. He finished third, posting a score of 7-under.
- With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
Hall's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|3
|62-66-72-73
|-7
Hall's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hall has an average finish of 48th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Hall has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Harry Hall has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has an average of 0.622 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hall has an average of 1.032 in his past five tournaments.
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.300 this season, which ranks 148th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.7 yards) ranks 118th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 78th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.101. Additionally, he ranks 132nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.03%.
- On the greens, Hall's -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 106th on TOUR this season, and his 28.20 putts-per-round average ranks 22nd. He has broken par 28.33% of the time (24th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|294.7
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|132
|64.03%
|59.88%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.20
|27.3
|Par Breakers
|24
|28.33%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|157
|17.36%
|14.51%
Hall's best finishes
- Hall is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 14 tournaments).
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 64.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Currently, Hall ranks 154th in the FedExCup standings with 98 points.
Hall's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hall produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 1.728.
- Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.315 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.157 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.999, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 28th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 28th.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.300
|-1.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.101
|0.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.303
|1.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.037
|0.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.067
|1.032
Hall's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|62-66-72-73
|-7
|163
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-71-74-68
|-6
|21
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|56
|70-66-69-69
|-6
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|71-64-66-78
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|66-71-73-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|70-66-70-65
|-13
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-74-66-71
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-71-71-65
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|73-69-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|69-71-67-68
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-75-70
|+1
|4
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|72-67-68-70
|-7
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
