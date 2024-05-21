Harry Hall betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Hall produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 1.728.

Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.315 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.157 (he finished 28th in that tournament).

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.999, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 28th in that event.