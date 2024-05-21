PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the Myrtle Beach Classic, Harry Hall ended the weekend at 7-under, good for a 40th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge May 23-26 aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Hall has entered the Charles Schwab Challenge once of late, in 2023. He finished third, posting a score of 7-under.
    • With numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second), Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023.
    • Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    Hall's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023362-66-72-73-7

    Hall's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hall has an average finish of 48th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Hall has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Harry Hall has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has an average of 0.622 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hall has an average of 1.032 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hall .

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.300 this season, which ranks 148th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.7 yards) ranks 118th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 78th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.101. Additionally, he ranks 132nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.03%.
    • On the greens, Hall's -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 106th on TOUR this season, and his 28.20 putts-per-round average ranks 22nd. He has broken par 28.33% of the time (24th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance118294.7298.0
    Greens in Regulation %13264.03%59.88%
    Putts Per Round2228.2027.3
    Par Breakers2428.33%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance15717.36%14.51%

    Hall's best finishes

    • Hall is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 14 tournaments).
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 64.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Currently, Hall ranks 154th in the FedExCup standings with 98 points.

    Hall's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hall produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 1.728.
    • Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.315 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.157 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.999, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
    • Hall posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 28th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 28th.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.300-1.460
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.1010.594
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.3031.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0370.622
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.0671.032

    Hall's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge362-66-72-73-7163
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3469-71-74-68-621
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5670-66-69-69-66
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-73E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6071-64-66-78-15
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-70-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-72+9--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4566-71-73-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2670-66-70-65-13--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-74-66-71E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4268-68-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-68-65-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-68-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4170-70-67-71-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-71-71-65-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4969-71-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6773-69-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2869-71-67-68-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-75-70+14
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-66-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4072-67-68-70-78

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

