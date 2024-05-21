PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Harris English betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    After he placed 12th in this tournament in 2023, Harris English has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, TX, May 23-26.

    Latest odds for English at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In his last four appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, English has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • English last played at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, finishing 12th with a score of 3-under.
    • When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
    • Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.

    English's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/20231265-66-70-76-3
    6/11/2020MC72-67-1
    5/24/20182068-67-69-70-6

    English's recent performances

    • English has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • English has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Harris English has averaged 304.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • English has an average of 3.477 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, English has an average of 1.631 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on English .

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.147 (72nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.3 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English has a -0.132 mark (116th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, English's 0.621 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him eighth on TOUR this season, and his 28.49 putts-per-round average ranks 54th. He has broken par 22.79% of the time (146th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance81299.3304.6
    Greens in Regulation %6866.78%59.88%
    Putts Per Round5428.4927.7
    Par Breakers14622.79%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance7014.06%15.74%

    English's best finishes

    • English hasn't won any of the 13 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • English, who has 914 points, currently sits 27th in the FedExCup standings.

    English's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.106.
    • English put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 29th in the field with a mark of 2.738.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.551 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.147-0.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.132-1.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green640.145-0.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.6213.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7821.631

    English's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1265-66-70-76-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5271-73-76-74+68
    June 15-18U.S. Open867-66-71-72-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6069-66-70-70-55
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3373-65-70-66-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-71-70-67-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1068-67-72-66-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2867-71-63-67-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry1471-66-64-69-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1066-67-70-64-1370
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6468-72-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7675-74-69+25
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1771-67-65-71-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational769-69-65-69-12250
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2169-73-68-77-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-69-75-66-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-77+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2272-74-75-71+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-71-66-70-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-73-72-71+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship1868-67-68-70-11100

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

