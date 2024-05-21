Harris English betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.106.

English put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 29th in the field with a mark of 2.738.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.551 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.