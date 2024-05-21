Harris English betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
After he placed 12th in this tournament in 2023, Harris English has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, TX, May 23-26.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In his last four appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, English has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 3-under.
- English last played at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023, finishing 12th with a score of 3-under.
- When Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second).
- Grillo averaged 283.1 yards off the tee (66th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (18th) in that victory a year ago.
English's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|12
|65-66-70-76
|-3
|6/11/2020
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|5/24/2018
|20
|68-67-69-70
|-6
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- English has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Harris English has averaged 304.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- English has an average of 3.477 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, English has an average of 1.631 in his past five tournaments.
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.147 (72nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.3 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English has a -0.132 mark (116th on TOUR).
- On the greens, English's 0.621 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him eighth on TOUR this season, and his 28.49 putts-per-round average ranks 54th. He has broken par 22.79% of the time (146th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|299.3
|304.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|66.78%
|59.88%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.49
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|146
|22.79%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|70
|14.06%
|15.74%
English's best finishes
- English hasn't won any of the 13 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- English, who has 914 points, currently sits 27th in the FedExCup standings.
English's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.106.
- English put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 29th in the field with a mark of 2.738.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.551 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.147
|-0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.132
|-1.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.145
|-0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.621
|3.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.782
|1.631
English's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|65-66-70-76
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|71-73-76-74
|+6
|8
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|67-66-71-72
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|69-66-70-70
|-5
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|73-65-70-66
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-71-70-67
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-67-72-66
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-71-63-67
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|71-66-64-69
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|68-72-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|76
|75-74-69
|+2
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|71-67-65-71
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|7
|69-69-65-69
|-12
|250
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|69-73-68-77
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-69-75-66
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-71-66-70
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-73-72-71
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|100
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.